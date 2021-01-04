 The loss was a blessing in disquise for the draft. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The loss was a blessing in disquise for the draft.

dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
540
Reaction score
229
Location
Buffalo, N.Y.
I'm in a great mood. With todays loss we finally were able to see Tua with the diapers off, and he was exposed.

We can hedge our bets, and make him work for it if we draft a qb with the 3rd overall "gift" from the Texans. The next two picks we take a wr and rb.

Its not often you can get a high pick do over with a playoff caliber defense, record, and head coach.

Make them compete for the starting job. Give noodle arm next season to stop throwing 15 yard ducks, and if he succeds great. If not, we have Wilson or fields in the wings.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,063
Reaction score
2,161
Age
31
Location
New York
What’s the over under on how many of these pointless “now we can draft a QB 3rd overall” threads will be started before the draft? I think I’d take the over at 200 at this point.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,405
Reaction score
6,101
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
ThePeopleShow13 said:
What’s the over under on how many of these pointless “now we can draft a QB 3rd overall” threads will be started before the draft? I think I’d take the over at 200 at this point.
Click to expand...
It’s just amateurs who want attention. So they can be proud that people read their pointless beaten to death threads
 
Martel13

Martel13

Since '84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
3,591
Reaction score
1,917
Location
Sunny Los Angeles
I don't think it's as far fetched as many are making it out to be but no sense in arguing over it
 
C

crashfan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 15, 2002
Messages
679
Reaction score
160
I want them to keep the inexperienced but talented Tua. Flores knows what he has in him and the circumstances he played under with Gailey. However, if his performance today makes other teams think the dolphins are considering qb with their first pick and it sweetens the pot for a trade down, I am all for it.
 
L

Libermaniac

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 26, 2019
Messages
134
Reaction score
254
Age
53
Location
Honolulu, HI
crashfan said:
I want them to keep the inexperienced but talented Tua. Flores knows what he has in him and the circumstances he played under with Gailey. However, if his performance today makes other teams think the dolphins are considering qb with their first pick and it sweetens the pot for a trade down, I am all for it.
Click to expand...
Not really. It’s Atlanta’s interest in a QB or Sewell that drives up the price. If we are shopping a pick or listening to offers they know we don’t want a Qb.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
11,361
Reaction score
13,710
Location
Montreal
dolphinfan41 said:
Real mature. I guess no franchise has ever made a qb mistake in the NFL.
Click to expand...
The first sentence of your OP shows how mature you really are, and what you're looking for with this thread... Dont act all surprised when people respond accordingly...
 
Orange Fin Bad

Orange Fin Bad

Rookie
Joined
Jan 4, 2019
Messages
68
Reaction score
60
Location
Tenn
Libermaniac said:
Not really. It’s Atlanta’s interest in a QB or Sewell that drives up the price. If we are shopping a pick or listening to offers they know we don’t want a Qb.
Click to expand...
Perfect. Trade back with Atlanta for Matt Ryan. Draft Smith at WR, Harris at RB, and Humphrey at C. Super Bowl.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom