The loss was a blessing in disquise for the draft.

I'm in a great mood. With todays loss we finally were able to see Tua with the diapers off, and he was exposed.



We can hedge our bets, and make him work for it if we draft a qb with the 3rd overall "gift" from the Texans. The next two picks we take a wr and rb.



Its not often you can get a high pick do over with a playoff caliber defense, record, and head coach.



Make them compete for the starting job. Give noodle arm next season to stop throwing 15 yard ducks, and if he succeds great. If not, we have Wilson or fields in the wings.