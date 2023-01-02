The Luster is gone.

FinsGonnaRock06
The front office and Coaching staff are on Thin ICE, right? I am just asking for a friend 😉
Are you kidding me? Boyer is on THIN ICE bigtime. Yes injuries, but the defense is chaotic and lost.NO ONE is on thin ice except Crossman. Maybe not even Boyer.
I think he is right.
And that's why this nonsense keeps happening year after year. We never truly clean the house properly.
Dude you have been right all year SADLYThey should be
Brand new HCs are expected to make mistakes, but usually you see them fix them along the way during the season. NOT MCDANIEL. He’s a moron who keeps doing the same thing over and over and over and over. It’s Groundhog Day with this guy.
He just loves to keep smashing the square peg into that round hole. This dolt should be wearing a bicycle helmet 24 hours a day
Good riddance when he finally gets canned
Funny guy, you should try stand up Comedy
I don't think you are looking at a house cleaning under any circumstances.
You probably banned him.
Are you kidding me? Boyer is on THIN ICE bigtime. Yes injuries, but the defense is chaotic and lost.