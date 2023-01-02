 The Luster is gone. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Luster is gone.

FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,578
Reaction score
3,421
Age
58
The front office and Coaching staff are on Thin ICE, right? I am just asking for a friend 😉
 
darefugee

darefugee

Club Member
Joined
Feb 22, 2008
Messages
2,833
Reaction score
2,864
Age
65
Location
Tampa, Florida
Personally I hope so, but at 8-9 I think most of them get another year. Mike's a rookie, after all.

If we were looking at, say, 5-12, I'd wonder.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,574
Reaction score
16,497
Location
Borneo
FinsGonnaRock06 said:
The front office and Coaching staff are on Thin ICE, right? I am just asking for a friend 😉
Click to expand...
They should be
Brand new HCs are expected to make mistakes, but usually you see them fix them along the way during the season. NOT MCDANIEL. He’s a moron who keeps doing the same thing over and over and over and over. It’s Groundhog Day with this guy.
He just loves to keep smashing the square peg into that round hole. This dolt should be wearing a bicycle helmet 24 hours a day
Good riddance when he finally gets canned
 
flynryan15

flynryan15

Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2009
Messages
14,653
Reaction score
925
Key figures like GM and HC are not on thin ice. Not because they should be because they deserve to be. In fact Greir should have fallen through the ice already. They are not on thin ice because Ross is a bumbling moron that consistently does things wrong.
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,578
Reaction score
3,421
Age
58
EasyRider said:
They should be
Brand new HCs are expected to make mistakes, but usually you see them fix them along the way during the season. NOT MCDANIEL. He’s a moron who keeps doing the same thing over and over and over and over. It’s Groundhog Day with this guy.
He just loves to keep smashing the square peg into that round hole. This dolt should be wearing a bicycle helmet 24 hours a day
Good riddance when he finally gets canned
Click to expand...
Dude you have been right all year SADLY
 
Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
20,390
Reaction score
14,103
Location
South Carolina
FinsGonnaRock06 said:
And that’s why this nonsense keeps happening year after year. We never truly clean the house properly.
Click to expand...
I don't think you are looking at a house cleaning under any circumstances.

However, it is fair to think there would be turnover in coaches at Special Teams and perhaps defense, but that will be McD's decision.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom