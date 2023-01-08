 The mailman just got here at 12:08! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The mailman just got here at 12:08!

Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
21,226
Reaction score
17,710
Location
NE, Indiana
I need to do that with my Mike Wallace jersey!

Almost turned it into a parker one, once

What site did you use??
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
6,271
Reaction score
6,002
Age
32
Location
CT
Glad your jersey finally showed up, if only the real Chubb shows up today when it matters in the game.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
19,515
Reaction score
46,136
Age
58
Location
My own little world
tggeorge said:
This jersey has been through alot of name plates in three years! 4th ones a charm....maybe Chubb can make an impact!
Click to expand...
Your mail runs on Sunday? Really?

Should I not take this literally? Or are you just making stuff up?
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

town drunk
Joined
Mar 14, 2002
Messages
1,336
Reaction score
851
Age
56
Location
Ormond Beach, FL
Well, when you get to a certain age, and a mere Chubb is all ya got, do not be afraid to whip out the popsicle sticks and duct tape. An older, wiser friend told me that once, do with it what ya will.
 
Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
272
Reaction score
904
Location
Midwest
Those name plates need to go on the bottom of the jersey, closer to place of origin.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
19,515
Reaction score
46,136
Age
58
Location
My own little world
EasyRider said:
They do on priority packages
You been living under a rock?
Click to expand...
Do you know that the OP was talking about priority mail, or just being your usual sarcastic self?

I'm sure he is capable of answering for himself and is not in need of your uninformed, unsolicited speculation.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,949
Reaction score
4,452
Age
33
Location
New York
Mach2 said:
Do you know that the OP was talking about priority mail, or just being your usual sarcastic self?

I'm sure he is capable of answering for himself and is not in need of your uninformed, unsolicited speculation.
Click to expand...
USPS delivers mail 7 days a week where I live. I took some junk mail out of my mailbox not 5 minutes ago after getting home from church.
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
487
Reaction score
819
Travis34 said:
I need to do that with my Mike Wallace jersey!

Almost turned it into a parker one, once

What site did you use??
Click to expand...
They're called Stitch N Switch out of Ohio but the shipping is so worth it! I have so many nice waddle jerseys because of them! Tannehill was good for something lol
 
canesz06

canesz06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2012
Messages
1,644
Reaction score
2,151
Mach2 said:
Do you know that the OP was talking about priority mail, or just being your usual sarcastic self?

I'm sure he is capable of answering for himself and is not in need of your uninformed, unsolicited speculation.
Click to expand...
Easy now fellas....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom