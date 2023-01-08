The mailman just got here at 12:08!

Yea I'm unimpressed with Chubb so far, moreso just impressed with the lady I send my jerseys to to rename them.underwhelming Chubb. No satisfaction whatsoever. Not even a tingle.
Your mail runs on Sunday? Really?This jersey has been through alot of name plates in three years! 4th ones a charm....maybe Chubb can make an impact!
They do on priority packagesYour mail runs on Sunday? Really?
Should I not take this literally? Or are you just making stuff up?
Do you know that the OP was talking about priority mail, or just being your usual sarcastic self?They do on priority packages
You been living under a rock?
USPS delivers mail 7 days a week where I live. I took some junk mail out of my mailbox not 5 minutes ago after getting home from church.Do you know that the OP was talking about priority mail, or just being your usual sarcastic self?
I'm sure he is capable of answering for himself and is not in need of your uninformed, unsolicited speculation.
No literally today it cameYour mail runs on Sunday? Really?
Should I not take this literally? Or are you just making stuff up?
Cool. TBH, I didn't realize that was the case in some areas.No literally today it came
They're called Stitch N Switch out of Ohio but the shipping is so worth it! I have so many nice waddle jerseys because of them! Tannehill was good for something lolI need to do that with my Mike Wallace jersey!
Almost turned it into a parker one, once
What site did you use??
Easy now fellas....Do you know that the OP was talking about priority mail, or just being your usual sarcastic self?
I'm sure he is capable of answering for himself and is not in need of your uninformed, unsolicited speculation.