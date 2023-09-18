 The Math Of The Jason Sanders Field Goal Attempt | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Math Of The Jason Sanders Field Goal Attempt

I know some people will probably hate this post. Whatever. I am a math dork. Let's go through the math. It is interesting. Little things like this are important, and getting the details right is often the difference between winning and losing. Same thing with key turnovers. Got to get the details down to be great.

Sanders was 4-12 on kicks 50 yards or longer. That is 33%. This kick was from 55 yards. I surmise of the 12 prior attempts the average distance was closer to 50 than 55. Then this kick attempt was a high pressure situation. On top of that, Sanders already had one blocked, which probably affected him. All-in I would say about a 20% chance of him making that kick.

Dolphins had 4th and 4 or 5. Right off the bat, I would say they had a higher than a 20% chance of converting it if they went for it. Further, if you go for it, and miss, at least you don't give up another 7 yards of field position, due to where the ball is spotted on the missed FG. Then if you make the conversion, the clock continues to run, they still have a chance at a TD, or any FG attempt will be closer.

It is obvious, you either go for it, or punt. Or line up, try to draw the Pats offsides, then if it doesn't work, take the delay of game, and then punt. The FG attempt was the stupidest thing possible. The missed FG flips momentum, and gave the Pats great field position. It almost could have cost us the game. Thankfully the defense came up big again.

But if want to win a championship, cannot make these kind of mistakes. Same goes for the Tua int, and the fumbled snap as well prior to the missed kick. Those are my big nits. Otherwise, awesome game by everyone, including the coaching staff and Tua. But we need to eliminate dumb mistakes, including the ones by the coaches as well.
 
I think most people agree with you, but personally, I had no problem with trying the FG. A 55-yard field goal should not be some kind of long shot in 2023. That’s a very make-able kick for basically the entire NFL. A college kicker just hit a walk-off 61-yard FG this weekend. The 49ers kicker hit a 57-yard FG yesterday. 55 yards in normal weather should be a better-than-50/50 proposition.

And if he makes the kick, the game is over.

So I was good with the decision to kick it. The issue is Jason Sanders.
 
If we didn't have that negative play before you go for it. Once that happened you punt and play D. Kicking it there with Sander's numbers from that distance was reckless. He is no longer reliable from a distance and far from certain close or with pat.
 
You are right, you are a dork. lol jk.

If we had a good kicker it wouldn't be an issue. Jason Sanders is the worst kicker in the league. I ask anyone here to name a worse kicker. Or a kicker with a worse average from 50 plus yards.
 
I am not sure I follow your post. Their kicker IS Jason Sanders. You cannot make believe they had a different kicker whose odds would have been 50% plus like Justin Tucker. I gave you the math on Sanders career from that distance, it is not good. His odds were even lower than his history given the situation.
 
You either have to trust your kicker to do his job or not. If we feel that Sanders can’t make kicks from 50+, he shouldn’t be on the team. There are guys on their couch who can make 50+ fairly consistently.

By not cutting him and replacing him, the coaching staff is essentially saying “we understand the historical numbers on a small sample size, but we don’t think that’s representative of who he will be moving forward.”
 
Here’s some more info for your post. Gillette is one of the hardest stadiums to kick in with 55 yards fgs being either 46 or 52ish percent depending on which way you’re kicking.IMG_6011.jpeg

Kicking was never the right choice idc if we had Justin Tucker and Adam V. You miss you give it at the 45 yard line. 50 is the absolute max you try a fg. I know it’s only a 5 yard difference but for a team struggling to move the ball and in a game where an inch or two was the difference that 5 yards could be the 10 second difference the other team needed with only 2 timeouts. You go for it or punt. Giving the ball back at the 38 if you don’t get it or hell a coffin corner punt where they need to go 90 yards is the correct call. They had underneath open all day would have ran short route with tyreek going on a fly. At worst take a shot to the endzone, even a pick was better than a missed 55 yd fg.
 
But… we attempted the field goal within Jason Sanders. You can’t just throw that out of the equation.

I agree with OP. The math is pretty simple. I didn’t think we would make it (with Jason Sanders).
 
We will have a new kicker for sure next year. Question is, does it happen during the offseason (Sanders garunteed contract and we don't have a lot of wiggle room) or do you go looking for one now or at the bye on the cheap?

Having a kicker who can reliably make 50+ yard kicks has become a norm in the NFL. Unfortunatley for Sanders, that will cost him his job eventually.
 
Agreed. Attempting that kick was like working all week, then buying scratch offs with your pay
 
