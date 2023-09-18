The Math Of The Jason Sanders Field Goal Attempt

I know some people will probably hate this post. Whatever. I am a math dork. Let's go through the math. It is interesting. Little things like this are important, and getting the details right is often the difference between winning and losing. Same thing with key turnovers. Got to get the details down to be great.



Sanders was 4-12 on kicks 50 yards or longer. That is 33%. This kick was from 55 yards. I surmise of the 12 prior attempts the average distance was closer to 50 than 55. Then this kick attempt was a high pressure situation. On top of that, Sanders already had one blocked, which probably affected him. All-in I would say about a 20% chance of him making that kick.



Dolphins had 4th and 4 or 5. Right off the bat, I would say they had a higher than a 20% chance of converting it if they went for it. Further, if you go for it, and miss, at least you don't give up another 7 yards of field position, due to where the ball is spotted on the missed FG. Then if you make the conversion, the clock continues to run, they still have a chance at a TD, or any FG attempt will be closer.



It is obvious, you either go for it, or punt. Or line up, try to draw the Pats offsides, then if it doesn't work, take the delay of game, and then punt. The FG attempt was the stupidest thing possible. The missed FG flips momentum, and gave the Pats great field position. It almost could have cost us the game. Thankfully the defense came up big again.



But if want to win a championship, cannot make these kind of mistakes. Same goes for the Tua int, and the fumbled snap as well prior to the missed kick. Those are my big nits. Otherwise, awesome game by everyone, including the coaching staff and Tua. But we need to eliminate dumb mistakes, including the ones by the coaches as well.