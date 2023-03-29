The McD Off Season Update

Mike McDaniel Gives Update on Offseason Progress and New Signings Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel spoke at the NFL’s annual meetings and touched on a number of subjects from new signings to the team’s expectations heading into the 2023 season.

Ramsey, who McDaniel describes as having a "magnetic" personality, will join fellow defensive newcomers LB David Long Jr., LB Malik Reed and S DeShon Elliott in a rejuvenated defense under first-year defensive coordinator Vic Fangio."Working with Vic since he's been here has definitely validated everything that I thought when I made the decision to really target him as the defensive coordinator. I spent, I think it's probably 20, about 20 hours a week for last several weeks meeting with the defense. And what's very interesting in its own way, he looks at things a lot like I do on the defensive side of the ball. His devotion to tape, his devotion to coaching not in absolutes, but through relationships and really trying to get the best out of players in every way, shape, or form, allowing them to be themselves, not putting them in a box, not confining them. All these things are very similar to the way that I've always looked at football on the offensive side of the ball."Best quote I have seen from McD this off season. Working with Fangio for 20 hours a week says a lot about both.