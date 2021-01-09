 The McShay 1.0 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The McShay 1.0

No trades is his and Kipers rules, well Kipers rules lol. Penei Sewell went to Jests at #2.

3) Devonte Smith
18) Rashod Bateman

I don’t have every draft memorized, but I would venture a fairly secure guess that no team has ever drafted 2 WR in the first round of the same draft.
 
We may need too, not many WR corps have as little talent as our current one. I wouldn't cry too many tears over this, think Bateman and Smith are good picks.
 
I've actually given this some thought but I just dont think it'll happen. I would be stunned if we didn't sign a WR in FA and if we do that were getting a guy that we see as a #1 and at worst a #2 WR. We already have DVP who most see as a #2 masquerading as a #1 and then if we sign 1 in FA theirs just no way we go WR with both 1st rounders.

I do however want to get at least 2 WRs in this draft. I think our best option is to go 1 WR in round 1 and 1 in round 2. Plus if we drafted 2 WRs in round 1 when contract time came around we would almost certainly have to let 1 walk byt that's assuming they both played up to potential as well.
 
