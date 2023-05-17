The Media Loves What The Phins Are Doing

Do any of you guys have a wife or GF? Cause while Kay Adams is far from unfortunate looking, she ain’t all that either. Just one of a Billion hot women on this planet. They aren’t hard to find gentleman. Sheesh.



I can also tell you this, I never wake up in the morning caring what Kay Adams thinks about the game of football. Couldn’t care less.



If she looked like Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, or Melissa McCarthy, 99% of you knuckleheads wouldn’t care about her sports takes either. And she surely wouldn’t have the gig she has. Be real.



These female sports hosts are like pole dancers. They only need to be “average” hot and a bunch of dudes will tune in to watch and lob $1 bills at their TV.