I know, I know eff the media but we're going to be hearing this crap for the next few days...



Bills lose a close one to us "but they were missing guys" and "the Dolphins got lucky bounces"



Well, well, well.. This week, we were starting an undrafted rookie from texas a&m commerce and a 7th round special teamer against Higgins, Boyd, and Chase

We had a dropped TD, blocked fg, missed an XP, had our franchise QB knocked ou, on a short week away all while leaving early bc of a hurricane.



I hate excuses but watch how quickly the media crowns the Bengals for "getting back to their Super Bowl ways" and "the Dolphins showing us who they really are"



Ughhh next few days watching BSPN and likes is going to be annoying as hell



Not to mention, I'm sure we're going to hear how the the NFL better investigate and discipline the Dolphins on how they handled Tua despite an independent neurologist giving the okay. No Dr would put their medical licensure on the line.



I saw Tua in interviews and in the 2nd half of the Bills game and first half of the Bengals game light it up (at times).. Not like he looked slow to react