The Miami Dolphins Are Not Cursed

I post this article because in 50+ yrs. that I have watched, prayed and cried for this team, I have a theory why we are in a perpetual wait till next year mode and it goes like this: When Shula was hired in 1970, while his first two years were successful, he wanted more. So, in 1972 he went down to the crossroads and struck a deal with the Devil. Don looked the Devil in the eye and said,"Scratch, my dream is to lead a group of men into battle and vanquish all opponents put before us. In the end, I want my men and myself to be known as the greatest of all time and the likes of which will never be seen again." Devil said, "I will grant your wish, but a debt will have to be paid. With a nod, the devil faded from view and Don resumed his life. For the next two seasons, Shula saw unparalleled success. His wish had been granted and another year had passed with no sign of his evil benefactor. But just as life seemed sunny, storm clouds were on the horizon. The Most Evil would reappear and convey that it was time to collect on the debt owed. He would tell Don his debt was not something tangible that he could feel and touch. No, his debt would be paid with frustration. So, as the years went by we saw Larry Gordon die from a heart attack while jogging in the offseason, David Overstreet die in a tragic accident, and so on. This all culminated with the hiring of the worst DC in the history of the NFL, Tom "I just need the right players to run my defense" Olivadotti. But even now, as Shula has passed on to the other side, our penance continues - a perpetual debt. For the last 23 years, there has seemed to be a dark cloud waiting to thwart every move the organization makes. I have only one prayer and it goes like this: "Lord, please let the Dolphins win 1 more SuperBowl before I die." But alas, It may never happen because of the events that occurred in the past.