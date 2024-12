VAFinsfan72 said: Its amazing how well Weaver has got this defense to play especially considering the missed tackles, some underperforming and older players we have. Imagine how good this defense can be with an infusion of some more talented youth. Click to expand...

Weaver has done really well in some ways and really poorly in others. Talent aside, I'd like to see him control the things he can control right now. Even though you shouldn't have to tell/teach professional football players how to tackle, it turns out that you do. Weaver is absolutely to blame for the poor tackling this season. I also see way too much confusion from our back 7 at times. That shouldn't really be happening at this point in the season. I would also love to see some man coverage. From what I can tell, Weaver doesn't seem to know that man coverage exists. Nothing but soft ass zone coverage all the time.If he can correct these flaws, then maybe we have something with him.