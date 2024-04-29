The Miami Dolphins had one of the best drafts per Warren Sharp 2nd Best

MDFINFAN
If you don’t know, Warren Sharp is a trailblazer in the NFL world of advanced metrics and analytics, and he charted the “value” of a team’s draft based on players either going higher than expected or lower than expected.
The “value” is based on the expectation of when a player should be drafted, compared to the pick used to draft the player is called “DCOE”.
In layman’s terms, if a team drafts a player later than expected, that’s a positive value added. If a team reaches on a player, that’s a negative value added.
Article: https://www.thephinsider.com/2024/4...the-the-best-drafts-per-warren-sharp-2024-nfl
Directly to Warren's page on this subject: https://www.sharpfootballanalysis.com/analysis/nfl-draft-grades-analysis-draft-capital-2024/
