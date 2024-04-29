 The Miami Dolphins had one of the best drafts per Warren Sharp 2nd Best | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Miami Dolphins had one of the best drafts per Warren Sharp 2nd Best

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
22,275
Reaction score
2,319
Location
Maryland
If you don’t know, Warren Sharp is a trailblazer in the NFL world of advanced metrics and analytics, and he charted the “value” of a team’s draft based on players either going higher than expected or lower than expected.

The “value” is based on the expectation of when a player should be drafted, compared to the pick used to draft the player is called “DCOE”.


“The resulting metric is called DCOE, standing for Draft Capital Over Expectation, and measures expected capital used on a prospect vs. the actual capital used.” - Warren Sharp “Most & Least Valuable 2024 NFL Draft Classes”
Click to expand...

In layman’s terms, if a team drafts a player later than expected, that’s a positive value added. If a team reaches on a player, that’s a negative value added.

Article: https://www.thephinsider.com/2024/4...the-the-best-drafts-per-warren-sharp-2024-nfl
Directly to Warren's page on this subject: https://www.sharpfootballanalysis.com/analysis/nfl-draft-grades-analysis-draft-capital-2024/

GMNVDi5WUAAVxGD
 
Means absolutely nothing
Zero

They haven’t even suited up

I’ll get back to you after year 2
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom