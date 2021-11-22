The Miami Dolphins have the most horrible offensive coordinators in the league

I want to be able to dive deep down to the root of the cause of everything as always. And here are my first few questions that we can all do our best

to answer objectively.





1. Who's idea was to implement this play calling system?

2. Who should be held responsible for this?

3. Why isn't this working for this team?

4. Are the players a driving factor to our play calling? (ex. qb that starts)

5. Would an elite qb change the execution of our Offense?