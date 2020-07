The Miami Dolphins’ looming decisions on two key defenders and where things stand

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was the Miami Dolphins’ highest-rated defensive player last season, according to Pro Football Focus Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux produced more tackles within 2 yards of the line of scrimmage than any other interior defender in football in 2019.But unlike teammates DeVante Parker, Jesse Davis, Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant, neither McMillan nor Godchaux — to this point — has received a contract extension that would keep them off the unrestricted free agent market in the spring of 2021.