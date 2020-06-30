The Miami Dolphins’ looming decisions on two key defenders and where things stand

Finfan83nj
Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was the Miami Dolphins’ highest-rated defensive player last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux produced more tackles within 2 yards of the line of scrimmage than any other interior defender in football in 2019.
But unlike teammates DeVante Parker, Jesse Davis, Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant, neither McMillan nor Godchaux — to this point — has received a contract extension that would keep them off the unrestricted free agent market in the spring of 2021.