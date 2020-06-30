The Miami Dolphins’ looming decisions on two key defenders and where things stand

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was the Miami Dolphins’ highest-rated defensive player last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux produced more tackles within 2 yards of the line of scrimmage than any other interior defender in football in 2019.

But unlike teammates DeVante Parker, Jesse Davis, Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant, neither McMillan nor Godchaux — to this point — has received a contract extension that would keep them off the unrestricted free agent market in the spring of 2021.
 
Atila

Atila

Finfan83nj said:


Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was the Miami Dolphins’ highest-rated defensive player last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux produced more tackles within 2 yards of the line of scrimmage than any other interior defender in football in 2019.

But unlike teammates DeVante Parker, Jesse Davis, Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant, neither McMillan nor Godchaux — to this point — has received a contract extension that would keep them off the unrestricted free agent market in the spring of 2021.
Both of these facts surprised me.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Hargitt01 said:
You're doing a killer job posting new threads!!! And yes we need to get these guys extensions, both are core pieces to this defense. Like the upside of both players coming off last season.
Yes brother NJ is putting up some great threads!:ffic:
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Hargitt01 said:
You're doing a killer job posting new threads!!! And yes we need to get these guys extensions, both are core pieces to this defense. Like the upside of both players coming off last season.
Thanks, news has been slow and were all thirsty for more after the draft, and FA period. Just trying to share whatever I see to scratch that itch we have. :cheers:
 
R

rickd13

Hargitt01 said:
You're doing a killer job posting new threads!!! And yes we need to get these guys extensions, both are core pieces to this defense. Like the upside of both players coming off last season.
I wouldn't extend either one of these guys now. Let them play out this season and then evaluate if either one of them should be extended.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I’m not a fan of extending.....yet. let this season play out. Although I have good feelings about both these players how many times have we gotten screwed over the years handing out extensions and over payed contracts. Wouldn’t mind looking at it again mid season. Make these guys work for the prize
 
13marino13

13marino13

I think this could be McMillan's break out year, I just hope he improves his pass coverage, his biggest weakness. Godchaux has been solid but not spectacular, hopefully surrounding him with better talent will allow him to shine, could be a big year for both. Let's hope so...
 
