The Miami Dolphins will be going Aqua again (I think this will be permanent)! End Zones and Aqua Tops

Well we get another AQUA game. I now feel this will be our permanent field when we play at home from now on, regardless of uniforms (ALL-WHITES or AQUA TOPS). It will only change if they go retro throwbacks. Which this year we only had one game (COLTS game). Do you guys and gals think we may do our throwbacks on the road MNF? We are allowed 3 games to do so and the only game I see they may do it is the Patriots home finale in AQUA throwbacks.Here are the uniforms:Here is the field:28 - 13 DOLPHINS (7-7 here we come)!!!