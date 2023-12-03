The Miami Narrative

The Miami Dolphins narrative should be they might be the most explosive team in the NFL.



With one of the top records this season, Miami has only lost to three teams, that are all explosive in their own right on any given Sunday. None of these losses were in Miami, where they play their next four out of five.



They feature the most explosive receiver in the game, the best wide receiver tandem in the game, one of the leagues top running backs, one of the leagues most explosive new running backs, results that point to one of the highest scoring teams in history and league leading this year, And one of the strongest defences in the NFL working under one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL. The QB might end up MVP !



This is Coached under the guide of one of the best coaches in the NFL, who has created a deep rooted “team” of united players.



All that has made Miami their most exciting self since the strong Marino years and perhaps more exciting than those too if we’re being honest. It certainly could end up that way.



Mike has created a team that has made all the fans believe once again that anything is possible on a Sunday for their team. That definitely has not been around since the Marino years.



Perhaps the rest of the NFL is lucky Miami has had so many injuries this year.