 The more mocks I do the more I realize.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The more mocks I do the more I realize..

Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
748
Reaction score
879
Location
Georgia
We have to spend some money on a legit FA WR. This WR class is very top heavy. Once you get to pick 18 the really good ones are gone. Are you going to take Bateman or Olave at 18? I’d rather not.

Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, and Curtis Samuel are all guys that I would put in bids on. We can’t be handcuffed into taking a WR at #3.
 
Buddy

Buddy

Right Wing Nut Job
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 26, 2004
Messages
17,370
Reaction score
7,159
Location
Nashville, TN
Kebo said:
We have to spend some money on a legit FA WR. This WR class is very top heavy. Once you get to pick 18 the really good ones are gone. Are you going to take Bateman or Olave at 18? I’d rather not.

Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, and Curtis Samuel are all guys that I would put in bids on. We can’t be handcuffed into taking a WR at #3.
Click to expand...
I would love to have Robinson, if he fits our offense... whatever that is.
 
M

Mark10

Rookie
Joined
Nov 1, 2020
Messages
16
Reaction score
12
Age
47
Location
Uk
We could move up with our 18th pick, maybe Waddle could be in reach, he's often projected to be 10-15. He is the biggest downfield threat of all the WR's
 
T

TuaClockSomewhere

Club Member
Joined
Apr 20, 2009
Messages
607
Reaction score
141
Kebo said:
We have to spend some money on a legit FA WR. This WR class is very top heavy. Once you get to pick 18 the really good ones are gone. Are you going to take Bateman or Olave at 18? I’d rather not.

Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, and Curtis Samuel are all guys that I would put in bids on. We can’t be handcuffed into taking a WR at #3.
Click to expand...
OR trade pick #18/#36 for a bonafide WR - Chark and Ridley come to mind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom