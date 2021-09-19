 The most bipolar team in the league... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The most bipolar team in the league...

Win by 1 on the road, lose by 35 in a shutout at home.

Unbelievable.

I've always had Flo's back but this game has put a huge question mark on him. The variance in how this team plays week to week is too drastic and it's starting to look like coaching is not what it needs to be.
 
Last week’s win was good, but NE isn’t close to Buffalo right now. Should have at least been a contest though. This was a virtual forfeit.
 
I actually think NE would play buffalo very close. They have a good D and great coaching.
 
Don't know that I'd go w/ bipolar. Inconsistent IMO seems more appropriate
 
Still... the most bipolar team in the league.

we'll beat the Jags by 30 then lost to the Falcons by 40. Watch
 
Bipolar? I think you meant consistently bad like our running game and offensive line
 
Or the most bi-polar fans - LOL

Take your pick - LOL

Not your nose - LOL
 
This team is a mirage, you walk towards the oasis and dive in only to end up with a mouth full of sand...
 
I dont see how being s***y, awful and just plain bad make a team bipolar.

Winning week 1 against a rookie QB in his 1st start should not be something any of us brag about or look highly apon.
 
