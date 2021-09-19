The most bipolar team in the league...

Trucanes99
- Nov 1, 2004
- 13,126
- 11,447
- Miami
Win by 1 on the road, lose by 35 in a shutout at home.
Unbelievable.
I've always had Flo's back but this game has put a huge question mark on him. The variance in how this team plays week to week is too drastic and it's starting to look like coaching is not what it needs to be.
Unbelievable.
