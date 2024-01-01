The Most Positive Post Ever - You all will love this

This Bills game has HUUUUUUGE ramifications (duh) but hear me out...



Beating the Bills next week changes EVERYTHING but as someone who has been very critical of Tua. The schedule would be very Tua-favorable.



Dolphins would be 2 seed (which means at least 2 home games)

Chiefs are locked in as 3 seed

Jags should get the 4th seed

Browns are locked in as 5 seed

Colts or Texans would be 6 seed

Steelers would be 7 seed (They're playing the Ravens who should rest starters.. they have a bunch of injuries)



Bills would be eliminated (woohoo)





Dolphins would play the Steelers. That is a very Tua-favorable win. He can handle that team.



Despite the Chiefs looking off, Mahomes at home in the playoffs will beat the Texans/Colts



I think Browns beat the Jags



So it would be 1. Ravens vs 5. Browns (wow, that would be a game the Ravens could actually lose. Browns have already beaten them)





2nd round - 2. Dolphins would play at home vs 3. Chiefs.Maybe not as Tua-friendly but Tua can beat this team. This is a game the defense can handle too. No special receivers.



2. Dolphins vs 5. Browns for the AFC Championship would be in Miami!! Ramsey locks down Cooper and Flacco throws 2 picks and we win an ugly one.



Dolphins - 49ers SuperBowl.



I know I've been hating on Tua but in my opinion. there are only 2 teams Dolphins cannot beat... Bills or Ravens. So yes, Dolphins struggle mightily against the Bills but IF we could beat the Bills, the entire AFC playoffs could go through Miami.



LETS GOOOO