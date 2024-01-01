 The Most Positive Post Ever - You all will love this | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Most Positive Post Ever - You all will love this

This Bills game has HUUUUUUGE ramifications (duh) but hear me out...

Beating the Bills next week changes EVERYTHING but as someone who has been very critical of Tua. The schedule would be very Tua-favorable.

Dolphins would be 2 seed (which means at least 2 home games)
Chiefs are locked in as 3 seed
Jags should get the 4th seed
Browns are locked in as 5 seed
Colts or Texans would be 6 seed
Steelers would be 7 seed (They're playing the Ravens who should rest starters.. they have a bunch of injuries)

Bills would be eliminated (woohoo)


Dolphins would play the Steelers. That is a very Tua-favorable win. He can handle that team.

Despite the Chiefs looking off, Mahomes at home in the playoffs will beat the Texans/Colts

I think Browns beat the Jags

So it would be 1. Ravens vs 5. Browns (wow, that would be a game the Ravens could actually lose. Browns have already beaten them)


2nd round - 2. Dolphins would play at home vs 3. Chiefs.Maybe not as Tua-friendly but Tua can beat this team. This is a game the defense can handle too. No special receivers.

2. Dolphins vs 5. Browns for the AFC Championship would be in Miami!! Ramsey locks down Cooper and Flacco throws 2 picks and we win an ugly one.

Dolphins - 49ers SuperBowl.

I know I've been hating on Tua but in my opinion. there are only 2 teams Dolphins cannot beat... Bills or Ravens. So yes, Dolphins struggle mightily against the Bills but IF we could beat the Bills, the entire AFC playoffs could go through Miami.

LETS GOOOO
 
Vintage 80S GIF
 
We are gonna lose 38-17 and then go to Kansas city and lose 23-10

Thanks to mike McDaniel our season ended today.
 
Steelers will push this soft as team all over the field
 
Oh our injuries this year have been wild.. but we should get Hunt back eventually, Holland got his rust off today, Mostert should be back, Baker should be back at some point. Duke got exposed so bad today.. one of the worst Dolphins games for a single player I've seen in a long time. X is probably done though. Dude is always hurt and needs to be gone after this year.
 
I don’t know, without Chubb, and possibly Howard for the rest of the season. Not a chance.
 
What did they say about X? I heard foot but what? Planters warts?
 
lol thanks to mike mcdaniel, we have a competent qb and a historic offense. Flores would have benched Tua, played zero blitz all day, and have 8 wins this year. McDaniel is trying to make chicken salad out of chicken ****. No offense but Tua is not it.
 
Last edited:
Howard's been garbage most of the year. Apple sucks but he actually had a couple of nice plays. Put Ramsey on an island and overload the other side of the field
 
Problem is the offense isn’t really historic. Whenever we play a team with a pulse it’s mediocre at best
 
