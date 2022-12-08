The most recent sighting of the Waddle:

Jaylen Waddle has made the ‘Waddle’ go viral in the World Cup Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's signature celebration has gone worldwide, many players have now hit the 'Waddle' after scoring.The Miami Dolph...

In a round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain, star Morocco player Achraf Hakimi hit the ‘Waddle’ celebration after scoring the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout. This marks the first time ever Morocco advances to the Quarter Finals of a World Cup.