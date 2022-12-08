MDFINFAN
Reach for the Stars
Jaylen Waddle has made the ‘Waddle’ go viral in the World Cup
The most recent sighting of the Waddle:
In a round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain, star Morocco player Achraf Hakimi hit the ‘Waddle’ celebration after scoring the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout. This marks the first time ever Morocco advances to the Quarter Finals of a World Cup.