 The most recent sighting of the Waddle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The most recent sighting of the Waddle

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
22,102
Reaction score
1,471
Location
Maryland
phinphanatic.com

Jaylen Waddle has made the ‘Waddle’ go viral in the World Cup

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's signature celebration has gone worldwide, many players have now hit the 'Waddle' after scoring.The Miami Dolph...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

The most recent sighting of the Waddle:

In a round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain, star Morocco player Achraf Hakimi hit the ‘Waddle’ celebration after scoring the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout. This marks the first time ever Morocco advances to the Quarter Finals of a World Cup.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom