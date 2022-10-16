 The Mother Fu%£ing offensive line | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Mother Fu%£ing offensive line

R

risskybzns

20 years of this BS at I can’t believe they can’t make it even a little bit better. 13 quarterback hits and 6 sacks. You cannot win a football game with Swiss cheese for an offensive line. I don’t want to hear that were hurt.
Last week we lost to the Jets and they were starting their third string guard at starting tackle. It’s just insane that you can’t put together an even slightly competitive offensive line. . It’s just insane.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

GO DOLPHINS
If Greg Little isn’t cut tomorrow….

I don’t ever want to see that guy wearing a Dolphins jersey again. I don’t care if the entire OL catches cameltoe from Armstead.

Blessings to both Skylar and Tapwater for surviving the game without any life threatening injuries.
 
clownfish

clownfish

Injuries are part of football, but we have had injuries at too many key positions with shit for depth behind them. Lots of bad luck. Hopefully, Armstead and AJ can come back next week to help better protect Tua.
 
Phantom

Phantom

Phantom
The one thing that's been consistent over those 20 years, is Chris Grier has been a scout, asst gm and gm.
 
Swiss

Swiss

Sounds like Tua will have the benefit of Armstead and Jackson next week. No one is winning with this line as constructed.

 
1

1972forever

royalshank said:
He looks like he’s never played the position before as of now
Teams have had a chance to see him on film and they have obviously seen his weaknesses . The problem is the starters except for Armstead are mediocre at best but the backups are awful.
 
FSUDoles

FSUDoles

Nawledge said:
say what you will about tannehill but that man was made of steel compared to these qbs
I Guess If You Say So GIF
 
Mcganiel

Mcganiel

risskybzns said:
20 years of this BS at I can’t believe they can’t make it even a little bit better. 13 quarterback hits and 6 sacks. You cannot win a football game with Swiss cheese for an offensive line. I don’t want to hear that were hurt.
Last week we lost to the Jets and they were starting their third string guard at starting tackle. It’s just insane that you can’t put together an even slightly competitive offensive line. . It’s just insane.
I feel yah, our Oline is so hard to watch, i also am very worried about Tua's health back there.
 
