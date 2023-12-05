 The MVP Debate | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The MVP Debate

It is interesting that Tyreek Hill has better numbers with Tua than Mahomes.

Don't get me wrong, I think Mahomes is the best quarterback in football. But Tua's getting the ball to Hill.

I do agree that Hill is incredible and he has changed this Miami team. Credit McDaniel and Tua for getting him the ball often, scheming to get him open etc.

But Tua should be in the MVP conversation if he finishes strong and stops turning the ball over. If the Dolphins finish 13-4 and get the number one seed, Tua has a good chance.
 
Have y’all ever seen anyone in sports media history be so adamant and passionate about being wrong all the time as Skip Bayless?

I mean I’m not even mad. It’s impressive.
 
Well, we know what Hill's stats are without a great QB, when he had Bridgewater and Thompson. What did the Fins offense look like then? Can we find out what the Fins' offense and Tua's stats are when Hill isn't on the field, because that happens quite a bit too.
 
It's crazy in that the MVP race to me is still up in the air by at least 4-6 players right now.

In no particular order you have:
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
Tua Tagovailoa
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes
Lamar Jackson

And then you have other positions with players like CMC and Hill.

Some of the above will still have national games and will face off vs one another so one great showing in prime time can sway the vote
 
My question would be... Would Miami be hurt more if thy lost Hill for the rest of the season or if they lost Tua? Who ever you choose is the MVP? I would say Tua.
 
Get the Lombardy and let the chips fall where they may as regards those other lesser awards.

That’s Tua’s thinking, would be my guess.
 
once again, stop giving these idiots any clicks.....nothing they say really matters
 
I think almost every team would be hurt more by losing their starting QB than their WR1. I think this year is the time for a WR to finally get an MVP. If Hill finishes with the yardage record, most WR TD's and helps lead Miami to a division crown and possibly #1 seed, just think it is there for the taking when the competition is 6 QB's that are all jumbled together and where a case can be made for any of them. Tyreek's year just stands out.
 
KELL SEE
Hill was the weapon of mass destruction in KC but Kelce was the man.
 
