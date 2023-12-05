The MVP Debate

dolfan91
Some good stuff here. But also disrespectful. It never ends.
KELL SEEIt is interesting that Tyreek Hill has better numbers with Tua than Mahomes.
Don't get me wrong, I think Mahomes is the best quarterback in football. But Tua's getting the ball to Hill.
I do agree that Hill is incredible and he has changed this Miami team. Credit McDaniel and Tua for getting him the ball often, scheming to get him open etc.
But Tua should be in the MVP conversation if he finishes strong and stops turning the ball over. If the Dolphins finish 13-4 and get the number one seed, Tua has a good chance.