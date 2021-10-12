The Myth Flo Vs Tua Bs

My beliefs no evidence-Ross chose Tua-Grier and Flo would have taken a healthy Herbert with potential upside-Fitz was the stop gap he and Chan had the full assurance of the GM and coach that Fitz would be the guy - something they both failed to deliver and why the O was solely built for Ryan- their collective support ended when it was annunced that Fitz was benched - this was RoSs telling Grier what was gonna happen- maybe you remember too that Somewhere in 2020 during the 3-3 record a reporter asked Flo about Tua Starting and Flo basically laughed it off he said and I paparaphrase Flo‘s words “if you were the father would you want Tua starting right now after what his body endured”- it was only weeks later that healthy Fitz was on the bench and Tua was starting- my belief here is that Ross wanted Tua starting and told Grier to tell his hire Flo to start Tua- Tua didn’t catch lightning in a bottle but the team won and Ross looked smart for awhile anyways- I think - my belief - is that Flo didn’t want Tua starting he thought he had a better chance of the POs with Fitz but Grier wouldn’t back him with the owner- Grier is the quintessential company Man 20+ years he would twist Flos arm for Ross any day of the week- Tua and the game ball Flo was congenial but didn’t take it from Tua the puppy dog after the Zona win- Flo had no problem pulling- Tua was also the man in the middle like Grier and was trying to win his coach- fast forward Flo had no issue pulling Tua because he wanted the POs- my belief the relationship between Flo and Grier is on shaky ground because Grier did not stick up for Flo about Fitz- the drafts they both have to own outside of Tua- my belief our team would Look a lot better with two starting tackles and a C and a 230 pound RB up the middle like we thought they would aspire to check off in the 2020 draft and FA vs 2020 FA spending and early picks on Defense- my belief the hoot and holler about Watson is not about the owner and I doubt the 360th wealthiest man (give or take) got that way being expediently clueless no one with such business sense would sign off on such a stupid design to save their sinking ship before the 20 cases were dealt with- I believe Grier did check into what it would cost to get Watson and was outed by DW agent (and he can’t deny it) as he never really wanted Tua - why not ask their collective lacklustre desire to ensure/build an Oline and quality 230 lb RB to soften the pass rush is their collective attempt to try to be smarter than the Owner-it is my belief they want to win and keep their jobs in spite of the owners interference and win their way in essence distancing themselves from the Owners insisytemce on Tua- it is my belief and I think it is close to what is happening behind the doors- I believe Tua is here long after Flores becomes the DE coach of the Houston Texans- Grier wil not work in a head office again his 20 years was just not aces