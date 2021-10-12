 The Myth Flo Vs Tua Bs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Myth Flo Vs Tua Bs

My beliefs no evidence

-Ross chose Tua

-Grier and Flo would have taken a healthy Herbert with potential upside

-Fitz was the stop gap he and Chan had the full assurance of the GM and coach that Fitz would be the guy - something they both failed to deliver and why the O was solely built for Ryan

- their collective support ended when it was annunced that Fitz was benched - this was RoSs telling Grier what was gonna happen

- maybe you remember too that Somewhere in 2020 during the 3-3 record a reporter asked Flo about Tua Starting and Flo basically laughed it off he said and I paparaphrase Flo‘s words “if you were the father would you want Tua starting right now after what his body endured”

- it was only weeks later that healthy Fitz was on the bench and Tua was starting

- my belief here is that Ross wanted Tua starting and told Grier to tell his hire Flo to start Tua

- Tua didn’t catch lightning in a bottle but the team won and Ross looked smart for awhile anyways

- I think - my belief - is that Flo didn’t want Tua starting he thought he had a better chance of the POs with Fitz but Grier wouldn’t back him with the owner

- Grier is the quintessential company Man 20+ years he would twist Flos arm for Ross any day of the week

- Tua and the game ball Flo was congenial but didn’t take it from Tua the puppy dog after the Zona win


- Flo had no problem pulling

5441B23F-00E1-4D1E-B676-A049C8A243BB.jpeg

- Tua was also the man in the middle like Grier and was trying to win his coach

- fast forward Flo had no issue pulling Tua because he wanted the POs

- my belief the relationship between Flo and Grier is on shaky ground because Grier did not stick up for Flo about Fitz

- the drafts they both have to own outside of Tua

- my belief our team would Look a lot better with two starting tackles and a C and a 230 pound RB up the middle like we thought they would aspire to check off in the 2020 draft and FA vs 2020 FA spending and early picks on Defense

- my belief the hoot and holler about Watson is not about the owner and I doubt the 360th wealthiest man (give or take) got that way being expediently clueless no one with such business sense would sign off on such a stupid design to save their sinking ship before the 20 cases were dealt with

- I believe Grier did check into what it would cost to get Watson and was outed by DW agent (and he can’t deny it) as he never really wanted Tua - why not ask their collective lacklustre desire to ensure/build an Oline and quality 230 lb RB to soften the pass rush is their collective attempt to try to be smarter than the Owner

-it is my belief they want to win and keep their jobs in spite of the owners interference and win their way in essence distancing themselves from the Owners insisytemce on Tua

- it is my belief and I think it is close to what is happening behind the doors

- I believe Tua is here long after Flores becomes the DE coach of the Houston Texans

- Grier wil not work in a head office again his 20 years was just not aces
 
Last edited:
Any evidence to back any of this up?
 
I think Tua was all Greir and Flores as they usually are wrong
 
Everytime this topic comes up most people with sources on the team refutably deny Grier and Flores were not onboard with Tua.
One way to really piss off your boss would be to blame drafting Tua over Herbert on him, especially when your boss allegedly wanted Lamar Jackson a few years ago and said you (Grier) defiantly told him no.
 
“I think it’s very important,” Grier said. “For us, this organization, these next two drafts, if we do the job and we expect to do, and we feel very capable and are excited to do it, we could build a strong team here, which we’ve always talked about.... If you get it right, with the right picks and smart picks, we have a chance to have a good team for a long time.”

“I would say we’ve done a lot of things here with us and spent a lot of time — Brian, the coaching staff, scouts — we’ve spent a lot of time going through it,” Grier said. “We’ve spent a lot of time with the players. We’ve spent a lot of time doing it. We’re going to do what we feel is best for the Miami Dolphins. I would hope that they have some trust in what we’re doing, they believe in what we’re doing.”

I think he failed and the first round of the 2020 draft will ultimately be his downfall.

And if you believe LaCanfora, Flores wanted Herbert and Grier wanted and picked Tua.
 
*IF* you are right and Ross forced TT on Grier/Flo, that makes their return almost guaranteed. It would be hard to fire two guys you forced to take a QB who failed, PARTICULARLY when the QB they wanted is playing well
 
No matter what...at the end of the day...Flo is just another crappy coach..
 
Your first line doesn't add up, especially considering how Ross has replied about that other qb in hoUSton. If Tua was Ross' guy, as you said, why would he be clamoring for another one behind the scenes already, especially when "his choice" just wins? 7-3
Makes zero sense, Reverend.

Many blessings to you brother....
 
I share the opinion that Flores wanted Herbert and Grier wanted Tua, or at the most, was on the fence and was swayed by Ross.
 
- If the case I am right and it is all a hunch

- Ross wouldn’t appreciate how they are treating his prize - Tua is working out besides the tomfoolery Patch work this and that

- lack of offensive coheSian aside coaching and coordinating is not on Ross

- DW murmur could be huge in the actual downfall - not on Ross but his name is involved sure he likes that

- the final nail is record of course
 
