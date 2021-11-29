 The Narrative around Chris Grier is Wrong, he's Not a bad GM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Narrative around Chris Grier is Wrong, he's Not a bad GM

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
179
Reaction score
336
Age
44
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

The Narrative Around Chris Grier is Wrong, He's Not a Bad GM - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are in the midst of an organizational referendum. The team’s terrible 1-7 start to the season has raised a lot of questions about the architects behind the current team’s construction. I’ve aired my concerns about the coaching staff already, and why I think this was all doomed from...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom