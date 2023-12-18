The Narrative IF we beat the Cowboys will be...

Mike13
"The Cowboys always collapse late in the year this doesn't count. Let's see the Dolphins do it again next week"
After hearing all year how this would be the beginning of the December collapse of Miami. (Even though that was last week apparently). You know this is coming. Hell I probably planted that idea in our more "Special" fans heads.
Well **** that. Go out and Beat Dallas. Get in the playoffs.
