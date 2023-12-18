 The Narrative IF we beat the Cowboys will be... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Narrative IF we beat the Cowboys will be...

"The Cowboys always collapse late in the year this doesn't count. Let's see the Dolphins do it again next week"

After hearing all year how this would be the beginning of the December collapse of Miami. (Even though that was last week apparently). You know this is coming. Hell I probably planted that idea in our more "Special" fans heads.

Well **** that. Go out and Beat Dallas. Get in the playoffs.
 
who gives a rats a$$$. Just win!!

Hope they have a ton of narrative if we win the SB too.
 
i guarantee you nobody wants to play a healthy miami team in the playoffs..
if we advance in the playoffs, that will quiet everyone
 
Only speaking for myself, and I'm definitely a scarred, bracing myself for letdown fan, if they beat the polk I will become vulnerably excited again. Beating Dallas will be a very high quality win.
 
