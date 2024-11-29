The Narratives Are Real

Tell me they're not all you homers?
How many more years do you homers need to "properly" evaluate Tua?
How many more years do you need to see if Grier will get it right?
How many more years do you wanna see mcdaniel give us a pathetic unprepared team?
I would love to hear your answers!
How many more years do you homers need to "properly" evaluate Tua?
How many more years do you need to see if Grier will get it right?
How many more years do you wanna see mcdaniel give us a pathetic unprepared team?
I would love to hear your answers!