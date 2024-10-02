The Nerds Think The Dolphins Are The 2nd Worst Team In Football

Team Total DVOA Check out every NFL team's total DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). DVOA helps identify the top teams in the league using advanced analytics. %

Nerd stats linked to below, along with an explanation. Dolphins 2nd worst overall (Cleveland the worst), 31st ranked offense, 23rd ranked defense. I am well aware of the limitations of nerd stats, because they can be somewhat contrived and involve guesswork. So it is always good to compare the nerd stats to the eye test. I am sure Chris Grier would laugh at all of these numbers too!Overall #31 - we have been bad. Whether 2nd worst or 5th worst, what's the diff?Defense #23 - seems about right to me. Has not been great. If our defense is really 17th, is it anything to get excited about? We still seem really soft right up the middle where Wilkins used to be, linebackers are poor in coverage, and there have been some busts. The good news is they seem to be trying, but really, when Pilli and Benito Jones are part of your starting rotation, how good can you be?Offense #31 - the number seems right to me. Blame Tua being gone, but it is what it is. It is our fault we are in this situation. Further, it didn't look good with Tua in there, except for one quarter against Jacksonville. And it hasn't looked all that great with Tua in there going back to the last half or last third of last season either.