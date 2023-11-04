The New Era Dolphins Haven't Won Against Good Teams? Here's proof that's not true.

McMikey Mike
I've been waiting for the perfect time to replay this amazing moment in this new era of Dolphins' football. If this isn't that perfect time to watch this replay, I don't know what is. As expected, it has hyped me the hell up for Sunday's game.
2022 Season - Week 2
MIA (1-0) vs BAL (1-0)
4th Quarter in its entirety
GO PHINS! KICK ASS IN EUROPE!
