 The New Era Dolphins Haven't Won Against Good Teams? Here's proof that's not true. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The New Era Dolphins Haven't Won Against Good Teams? Here's proof that's not true.

McMikey Mike

McMikey Mike

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2023
Messages
867
Reaction score
2,147
Location
FLORIDA
I've been waiting for the perfect time to replay this amazing moment in this new era of Dolphins' football. If this isn't that perfect time to watch this replay, I don't know what is. As expected, it has hyped me the hell up for Sunday's game.

2022 Season - Week 2
MIA (1-0) vs BAL (1-0)
4th Quarter in its entirety

GO PHINS! KICK ASS IN EUROPE!

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom