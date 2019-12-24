The New NFL - Positional Value - NFL Draft Round 1 value

FSU Truth
Not to bury the lead, but over the last few years I have been kicking around this idea of positional value and a shift that has seem to have happen in the last few years. I'm starting this thread based on comment @j-off-her-doll and @Awsi Dooger have made in posts. I do apologize ahead of time as this is going to seem like a post that asks a ton of questions.
I think RB is a good example of a position that has decreased in value over the last decade plus. Rarely we see numerous RB's go in the early rounds of the NFL draft and the drop off in ability from a RB taken in the 1st to those drafted in later rounds is insignificant. With a few exceptions, running backs almost never produce for long periods of time in their career.
WR's on the other hand have seen a big jump in increased value. The game favors a passing offense, the WR's who are now entering the draft have been apart of passing offenses since they were playing in Pop Warner.
So what positions hold the most Value in the NFL? QB is obviously number 1 and it isn't even close...it has been number 1 for a long time and will remain number 1 for a long time.
What is most important after that? If the NFL is geared around passing and stopping the pass, are positions involved in passing offense and passing defense more valuable. WRs, DBs, QB, TEs and RBs that can catch. At least that would be my guess.
So I guess he is the real questions are...
What positions do you target in round 1?
What positions do you avoid in round 1?
Personally
Round 1 focus
QB
WR
Edge
DB
Only at the end of Round 1
OL
The NFL has evolved so much over just the last decade that some of my thinking, when looking at players and prospects personally needs to change, so I am trying to get an idea of what is of value in the current NFL, what positions are hardest to find good players at later in the draft and what traits do you look for at specific position.
