The New NFL - Positional Value - NFL Draft Round 1 value

if i was GM, I would never take a RB or WR in round 1. Probably not until round 4 the earliest.



Saquon Barkley? The best to ever come out supposedly? His team has won few games this year.



Even DE, Chandler Jones is the top in the league, his team has won very few games this year.



Xavien Howard is one of the best CBs? His team has won 3 games.



AJ Green is one of the best WRs? His team has won very few games this year.



Khalil Mack? Same thing.