The New Tua Rule

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,913
Reaction score
38,998
Location
Bahamas
All the drama and we are back to square one.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
5,321
Reaction score
4,634
Age
31
Location
CT
dunegoon said:
Wasn't that the rule originally?
No it was if that was the only explanation. Since he reported a back injury prior combined with players getting heat exhaustion, that made enough doubt that could of been something besides a concussion
 
Fin_Of_Steal

Fin_Of_Steal

It's Tua Time
Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2008
Messages
680
Reaction score
10
Location
Boston
So this might be a dumb question, but is there any way to determine definitively if he got a concussion in the Bills game? We still have the Dolphins saying they're confident in the information they received that he did not, and all we really have for "proof" that he did is that it looked like he did. In any part of his treatment, were doctors able to observe him and find evidence of a concussed brain prior to the Bengals concussion? It seems like we don't have any closure on that.
 
MARINO1384 said:
No it was if that was the only explanation. Since he reported a back injury prior combined with players getting heat exhaustion, that made enough doubt that could of been something besides a concussion
🤪
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
20,582
Reaction score
47,370
andyahs said:
Only player to suffer a concussion in NFL history.

sports.yahoo.com

NFLPA asks league to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games

The new rule will prevent NFL players from returning to games after displaying gross motor instability.
The new rule will prevent NFL players from returning to games after displaying gross motor instability.
Probably a good idea.

More times than not it will be due to something head related.

We'd have missed Tua's excellent comeback versus the Bills, but I'm in favor of erring on the side of caution when it comes to player safety.

Of course players will learn to stay down on the turf until they feel they are stable enough not to exhibit "gross motor instability" once they stand back up.
 
circumstances said:
Probably a good idea.

More times than not it will be due to something head related.

We'd have missed Tua's excellent comeback versus the Bills, but I'm in favor of erring on the side of caution.

Of course players will learn to stay down on the turf until they feel they are stable enough not to exhibit "gross motor instability" one they stand up.
I am too in favor of caution but you cannot learn that it's human instinct.

I had a concussion and wanted to try stand up right away.

Let's get it right but take it off of Tua. It's an NFL issue not Tua.
 
rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
9,349
Reaction score
7,391
Location
Sparks, NV
This sounds like they want the rule to apply to anything that "looks" like it could be a concussion. Factually, there are other things that can look like "gross motor instability" other than a concussion. An independent neurologist would conduct an examination to determine if the cause was neurological or not. The NFLPA does not want a doctor, independent or not, to make that determination.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
14,676
Reaction score
29,801
Location
Montreal
rafael said:
This sounds like they want the rule to apply to anything that "looks" like it could be a concussion. Factually, there are other things that can look like "gross motor instability" other than a concussion. An independent neurologist would conduct an examination to determine if the cause was neurological or not. The NFLPA does not want a doctor, independent or not, to make that determination.
Wait till they take a starting QB out of a game after he tweaked an ankle after a big hit...
 
