The New Tua Rule

So this might be a dumb question, but is there any way to determine definitively if he got a concussion in the Bills game? We still have the Dolphins saying they're confident in the information they received that he did not, and all we really have for "proof" that he did is that it looked like he did. In any part of his treatment, were doctors able to observe him and find evidence of a concussed brain prior to the Bengals concussion? It seems like we don't have any closure on that.