The New Tua Rule

Only player to suffer a concussion in NFL history.
The new rule will prevent NFL players from returning to games after displaying gross motor instability.
NFLPA asks league to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games
sports.yahoo.com
