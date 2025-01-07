Just read an interesting article that basically highlighted number of hits quarterbacks have taken and the decision moving forward with Tua.



In a nutshell, even taking fewer hits than most quarterbacks, Tua is still missing too many games due to injuries. Not a revelation to Dolphins fans.



When McDaniel was first hired, he designed an offense around Tua's strengths. Timing passes, getting rid of the ball quickly etc. In that regard, the Hill trade made perfect sense to pair with Tua's insane timing and ball placement.



Like most here, I'm frustrated with Hill. But got to give him credit for his precise routes. You don't get 1,700 yards on speed alone. Hill has also been a high effort player on the field.



So, now to the point. What's the next adaptation? Is the team too limited because of the design of the offensive around Tua? Those long developing pass plays are basically out of the equation simply because it means more quarterback hits.



Improving the offensive line is certainly part of the issue.



Chances are Hill won't be back either. You don't quit on a team and come back, right? How do you now replace a player who is so instrumental to the offense?



What's the next adaptation with Tua? What would McDaniel do with a more conventional quarterback?



It would be interesting to know what McDaniel would consider his ideal quarterback prototype.