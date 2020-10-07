The next six weeks...

I know many on here are still in doubt about this team, but I really think the next six games are going to give us a good barometer of who we are. We played and lost to three really good playoff teams and beat a streaking team. I believe that all of these next six are winnable games and could really have us with a lot of momentum headed into the bye week.

This all does factor on good QB play so whether or not fitz plays like he did against Jacksonville or like last week will determine our fate. Hopefully if the team was questioning it after last weeks performance than he will be on a short leash and the coaches are ready to make a move if he continues to slump.
 
It will be a good barometer, and I hope progress continues, but I really don't think we can win the next five. Then the Jets for two straight games will be entertaining. That might end up being the top draft choice matchup. In theory we'll beat them.
 
I think 3-3 is the best they will do and likely 2-4. While they do play tough in every game, they just don’t have the talent overall to beat many teams in the NFL at this time IMO. I hope I am wrong and they drastically improve as the season goes along but I still think it will 2021 before this team wins more than 6 games in a season.
 
What difference does it make "who we are" right now?

We're about 40% of the way into a total overhaul, and our (hopefully) franchise QB isn't playing yet.
 
