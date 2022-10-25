 The next stretch in the season is THE stretch in the season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The next stretch in the season is THE stretch in the season

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,143
Reaction score
6,722
Location
SO CAL
The Dolphins have done ok in the hardest part of our season. We've had to overcome a tough schedule and a bunch of injuries as well as learning to coach and play together as a new staff and team. I think we are progressing and still have an opportunity to have a special season. Our players that normally aren't starting have gotten enough time and reps now that there really aren't any excuses to be the "next man up" and play at a reasonable level. The coaches have had plenty of time to figure ourselves out and create a solid scheme we can win with. The time is now and our next stretch in the schedule is the stretch in the schedule that we should dominate. Here's a look:
1666733674803.png
We have no excuses. Ten games ahead and only a few we'll be the underdog in. The time is now.

Things I hope to see on Offense:
- More deep ball and emphasis specifically on Hill and Waddle in the offense
- More Mostert and anyone but Edmonds
- Continued growth on our OL blocking

Things I hope to see on Defense:
- More pressure from Zero look at from base sets
- I'd like to see our Stars play on the highest level more often
- More stuffs, More Sacks, More turnovers (Holland, X, Wilkins, Kohou, Phillips, Ingram)
- Continued growth of Bethel in our scheme. I think this guy has been a great find for us
- A bigger role for Gink. Maybe on the inside
- Continued growth by Iggy

10 and 17.png
 
Last edited:
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,736
Reaction score
5,706
Location
Canada
Great post as always, Mike.

To me, the next 5 weeks are key: 4 games in that stretch and all 4 should be wins. No excuse not to be 8-3 heading into that final stretch of the schedule, where the competition stiffens a little bit.

On D, I think we’ve simply lacked the personnel (due to injuries at CB) to play our scheme. The key is whether B Jones comes back this year or not. Fingers crossed he does, because with him and X on the boundaries I’m confident we’ll see zero looks again.

On O, as long as Tua + Armstead + Hill + Waddle stay healthy, we’re gonna cook. I have no doubt about it.
 
K

kjoke

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 4, 2022
Messages
97
Reaction score
125
Location
Fort Lauderdale
I get the need to win the next 4 games, but I also any given Sunday.... Don't want people to unravel because we didn't cover vegas ML! Important thing is to get healthy, get more reps, and better chemistry. So that even if we do lose, we can win against teams that many would consider more difficult down the stretch.

If we beat teams that we should beat, and lose to better teams... how do we think the playoffs would go anyways?
If we get more acclimated even with bumps on the road and start developing a team that can legit beat any team, that's the goal.
 
nyashfan

nyashfan

For Earth Below
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
1,326
Reaction score
340
Location
New York, NY
If the Dolphins play to their potential, they should be no worse than 9-4 after the Chargers game. The 49ers are their toughest opponent before they play the Bills but there is no reason the Dolphins can't beat them. The Chargers are decimated with injuries and have already been blown out at home by the Jaguars and Seahawks, so that game is less daunting than it was a few weeks ago.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
8,491
Reaction score
10,069
Even though Tua leads the league in down field throws he’s still not seeing wide open guys that the scheme is offering up on a silver platter

I know it’s not a popular opinion but I just feel like Vanginkel needs to play more than Ingram, his movement skills and instincts are pretty hi level and I think the guy could be a very good player not just a good one.

Coach how can we get Van ginkel more reps, is the only way cutting ingrams reps ?
 
