The next stretch in the season is THE stretch in the season

The Dolphins have done ok in the hardest part of our season. We've had to overcome a tough schedule and a bunch of injuries as well as learning to coach and play together as a new staff and team. I think we are progressing and still have an opportunity to have a special season. Our players that normally aren't starting have gotten enough time and reps now that there really aren't any excuses to be the "next man up" and play at a reasonable level. The coaches have had plenty of time to figure ourselves out and create a solid scheme we can win with. The time is now and our next stretch in the schedule is the stretch in the schedule that we should dominate. Here's a look:
We have no excuses. Ten games ahead and only a few we'll be the underdog in. The time is now.
Things I hope to see on Offense:
- More deep ball and emphasis specifically on Hill and Waddle in the offense
- More Mostert and anyone but Edmonds
- Continued growth on our OL blocking
Things I hope to see on Defense:
- More pressure from Zero look at from base sets
- I'd like to see our Stars play on the highest level more often
- More stuffs, More Sacks, More turnovers (Holland, X, Wilkins, Kohou, Phillips, Ingram)
- Continued growth of Bethel in our scheme. I think this guy has been a great find for us
- A bigger role for Gink. Maybe on the inside
- Continued growth by Iggy
