The NFL/Media

Mach2 said: Well, context matters. There's a difference between a concussion and 6 concussions.



That's not to say I think there isn't a certain amount of media bias.



As far as punishments, meh. Are you saying the Dolphins weren't guilty? I get it. Other teams have tanked, tampered, etc. I have to admit, though, the Phins were flagrant about it and once it became obvious and public, not sure they didn't get what they deserved.

Tua has 3 officially and Josh Allen suffered 2 in back to back weeks. Someone has had it out for Tua from the very beginning. It started with, “Tua shouldn’t be playing over Fitzgerald”. Then it was “Tua should be replaced by Watson”. Then it was “Tyreek will be mediocre with a lesser QB and Tua is terrible “. Then it was “Tua was concussed and shouldn’t play ever again”. And the league sprinkled in taking a first and third round pick from us for something every team does. The first would have been enough. The third was to really hurt us. Tua keeps out performing everyone. And he has hampered by bad weapons, bad line. Then bad defense, bad line. This season it’s bad line and another concussion. To make things worse the new narrative is someone needs to hire Weaver as a head coach and I think a lot of that has to do with people just wanting him out of Miami so the defense can fail. Something is up. Everyone hates Miami and it seems like they hate Miami because they hate Tua.