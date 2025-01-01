The NFL/Media

Nugtron
Nugtron
I don't know if it's just me, but the NFL and the media have a ****ing hard on for shitting on the Fins whenever they get a chance.
The NFL uses us as an example by giving us harsher punishments than other teams that have similar infractions that follow. The media loves to highlight anything that makes us look bad. Example, Trevor Lawrence's concussion, he showed the fencing reflex just like Tua, but Tua should retire and talking heads talk about it all season.
I could just be imagining it because of course I pay more attention to anything Fins related.
