 The NFL/Media | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The NFL/Media

Nugtron

Nugtron

Metal Fingers catches everything
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
1,140
Reaction score
2,190
Location
Central NJ
I don't know if it's just me, but the NFL and the media have a ****ing hard on for shitting on the Fins whenever they get a chance.

The NFL uses us as an example by giving us harsher punishments than other teams that have similar infractions that follow. The media loves to highlight anything that makes us look bad. Example, Trevor Lawrence's concussion, he showed the fencing reflex just like Tua, but Tua should retire and talking heads talk about it all season.

I could just be imagining it because of course I pay more attention to anything Fins related.
 
Nugtron said:
I don't know if it's just me, but the NFL and the media have a ****ing hard on for shitting on the Fins whenever they get a chance.

The NFL uses us as an example by giving us harsher punishments than other teams that have similar infractions that follow. The media loves to highlight anything that makes us look bad. Example, Trevor Lawrence's concussion, he showed the fencing reflex just like Tua, but Tua should retire and talking heads talk about it all season.

I could just be imagining it because of course I pay more attention to anything Fins related.
Click to expand...
I don't know about giving us harsher punishments.....but there is a lack of media attention that exists, which I believe is self inflicted

Because we have been irrelevant for so many years, the media doesn't invest time and energy in covering us as much as the more viable teams. I do believe that will change if and when we put a competitive product on the field consistently

My example of this is the Lions. For decades, they were basically ignored by the media. Now, with a winning and fun product on the field, the coverage they are getting is significant.

Put a winning team on the field that is consistent and competitive and we will get the media's attention
 
Nugtron said:
I don't know if it's just me, but the NFL and the media have a ****ing hard on for shitting on the Fins whenever they get a chance.

The NFL uses us as an example by giving us harsher punishments than other teams that have similar infractions that follow. The media loves to highlight anything that makes us look bad. Example, Trevor Lawrence's concussion, he showed the fencing reflex just like Tua, but Tua should retire and talking heads talk about it all season.

I could just be imagining it because of course I pay more attention to anything Fins related.
Click to expand...
Well, context matters. There's a difference between a concussion and 6 concussions.

That's not to say I think there isn't a certain amount of media bias.

As far as punishments, meh. Are you saying the Dolphins weren't guilty? I get it. Other teams have tanked, tampered, etc. I have to admit, though, the Phins were flagrant about it and once it became obvious and public, not sure they didn't get what they deserved.
 
Nugtron said:
I don't know if it's just me, but the NFL and the media have a ****ing hard on for shitting on the Fins whenever they get a chance.

The NFL uses us as an example by giving us harsher punishments than other teams that have similar infractions that follow. The media loves to highlight anything that makes us look bad. Example, Trevor Lawrence's concussion, he showed the fencing reflex just like Tua, but Tua should retire and talking heads talk about it all season.

I could just be imagining it because of course I pay more attention to anything Fins related.
Click to expand...
first-time-first-time-meme.gif
 
Nugtron said:
I don't know if it's just me, but the NFL and the media have a ****ing hard on for shitting on the Fins whenever they get a chance.

The NFL uses us as an example by giving us harsher punishments than other teams that have similar infractions that follow. The media loves to highlight anything that makes us look bad. Example, Trevor Lawrence's concussion, he showed the fencing reflex just like Tua, but Tua should retire and talking heads talk about it all season.

I could just be imagining it because of course I pay more attention to anything Fins related.
Click to expand...
No... your not imagining anything. It's 100% true.

The league office is in NY, there is Boston and NY/NJ residents mainly working in that building.

The bias you precieve is actually based in reality.
 
When a team hasn’t won a playoff game in 25yrs they deserve every bit of **** that lands on them.
 
Mach2 said:
Well, context matters. There's a difference between a concussion and 6 concussions.

That's not to say I think there isn't a certain amount of media bias.

As far as punishments, meh. Are you saying the Dolphins weren't guilty? I get it. Other teams have tanked, tampered, etc. I have to admit, though, the Phins were flagrant about it and once it became obvious and public, not sure they didn't get what they deserved.
Click to expand...
Tua has 3 officially and Josh Allen suffered 2 in back to back weeks. Someone has had it out for Tua from the very beginning. It started with, “Tua shouldn’t be playing over Fitzgerald”. Then it was “Tua should be replaced by Watson”. Then it was “Tyreek will be mediocre with a lesser QB and Tua is terrible “. Then it was “Tua was concussed and shouldn’t play ever again”. And the league sprinkled in taking a first and third round pick from us for something every team does. The first would have been enough. The third was to really hurt us. Tua keeps out performing everyone. And he has hampered by bad weapons, bad line. Then bad defense, bad line. This season it’s bad line and another concussion. To make things worse the new narrative is someone needs to hire Weaver as a head coach and I think a lot of that has to do with people just wanting him out of Miami so the defense can fail. Something is up. Everyone hates Miami and it seems like they hate Miami because they hate Tua.
 
Danny said:
imagine the media "wow, look at those amazing Miami Dolphins having another great 8-8 season"
Click to expand...
They're praising plenty of 8-8 teams right now. OP has a point, Ross for whatever reason hasn't blown Goodell enough for this franchise to become one of the favorite ones of the NFL.

I say it over and over. Of course this league is influenced and of course the talking heads get talking points from the league. Billionaires don't usually leave their profit out of their control so of course all 32 are going to be just fine with Taylor Swift showing up and having ad revenue go through the roof. How do you get more of that money - more Swift.

The talking heads are in the same boat as movie reviewers. If you don't say what they want you to say they stop giving you access. No more access, no more job. Just that simple.

With that said, of course the players still play the game. The league will just have its fingers on the scale when possible.
 
Ruckus45 said:
They're praising plenty of 8-8 teams right now. OP has a point, Ross for whatever reason hasn't blown Goodell enough for this franchise to become one of the favorite ones of the NFL.

I say it over and over. Of course this league is influenced and of course the talking heads get talking points from the league. Billionaires don't usually leave their profit out of their control so of course all 32 are going to be just fine with Taylor Swift showing up and having ad revenue go through the roof. How do you get more of that money - more Swift.

The talking heads are in the same boat as movie reviewers. If you don't say what they want you to say they stop giving you access. No more access, no more job. Just that simple.

With that said, of course the players still play the game. The league will just have its fingers on the scale when possible.
Click to expand...
I'm not a fan of her
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom