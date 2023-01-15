The NFL product

So, I have widely criticized the NFL this year for having a bad product, and now that our season has ended, I'm curious as to the feelings of my fellow long time Dolphin's fans. Am I the only one that thinks the game is a shadow of its former self? Each season, the league seems to be less and less competent with its officiating. The virtue signaling increases. New rules are created on a whim and are not equally enforced. The streaming games on Thursday night don't feel like real NFL games anymore. Punishment for various situations seem completely random for teams, and have even been changed by sportscaster outcry. Even things like player health aren't handled equally. Many people I talk to are increasingly skeptical of whether or not the games are manipulated to fit a narrative or for the benefit of gambling interests. I wouldn't say the games are "fixed", but they certainly seem to be manipulated at times.



Am I the only one getting disgusted with the NFL?