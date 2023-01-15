 The NFL product | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The NFL product

V

volk

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
5,640
Reaction score
3,961
So, I have widely criticized the NFL this year for having a bad product, and now that our season has ended, I'm curious as to the feelings of my fellow long time Dolphin's fans. Am I the only one that thinks the game is a shadow of its former self? Each season, the league seems to be less and less competent with its officiating. The virtue signaling increases. New rules are created on a whim and are not equally enforced. The streaming games on Thursday night don't feel like real NFL games anymore. Punishment for various situations seem completely random for teams, and have even been changed by sportscaster outcry. Even things like player health aren't handled equally. Many people I talk to are increasingly skeptical of whether or not the games are manipulated to fit a narrative or for the benefit of gambling interests. I wouldn't say the games are "fixed", but they certainly seem to be manipulated at times.

Am I the only one getting disgusted with the NFL?
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Super Donator
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
5,955
Reaction score
7,409
Age
57
Location
Rochester, New York
volk said:
So, I have widely criticized the NFL this year for having a bad product, and now that our season has ended, I'm curious as to the feelings of my fellow long time Dolphin's fans. Am I the only one that thinks the game is a shadow of its former self? Each season, the league seems to be less and less competent with its officiating. The virtue signaling increases. New rules are created on a whim and are not equally enforced. The streaming games on Thursday night don't feel like real NFL games anymore. Punishment for various situations seem completely random for teams, and have even been changed by sportscaster outcry. Even things like player health aren't handled equally. Many people I talk to are increasingly skeptical of whether or not the games are manipulated to fit a narrative or for the benefit of gambling interests. I wouldn't say the games are "fixed", but they certainly seem to be manipulated at times.

Am I the only one getting disgusted with the NFL?
Click to expand...
100% right.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
22,518
Reaction score
25,225
Location
New Jersey
BillsFanInPeace said:
And with all that Next year (heck next week) you will tune right back into NFL games. That is the reality. And the League knows this.
Click to expand...
Well, yes, because we are all so invested since we came out of the womb and younger fans don’t know any different. They don’t remember when guys could tackle
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
8,315
Reaction score
6,151
Location
Ellicott City, Maryland
royalshank said:
Well, yes, because we are all so invested since we came out of the womb and younger fans don’t know any different. They don’t remember when guys could tackle
Click to expand...
While an agree most don’t care. They want points. There is very good hitting going on still in this league but the excitement comes from the big plays, big passes and points. The league knows this and has changed the league to make this happen.
 
*Demi*God*

*Demi*God*

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 15, 2008
Messages
1,768
Reaction score
933
Location
Las Vegas, NV
volk said:
So, I have widely criticized the NFL this year for having a bad product, and now that our season has ended, I'm curious as to the feelings of my fellow long time Dolphin's fans. Am I the only one that thinks the game is a shadow of its former self? Each season, the league seems to be less and less competent with its officiating. The virtue signaling increases. New rules are created on a whim and are not equally enforced. The streaming games on Thursday night don't feel like real NFL games anymore. Punishment for various situations seem completely random for teams, and have even been changed by sportscaster outcry. Even things like player health aren't handled equally. Many people I talk to are increasingly skeptical of whether or not the games are manipulated to fit a narrative or for the benefit of gambling interests. I wouldn't say the games are "fixed", but they certainly seem to be manipulated at times.

Am I the only one getting disgusted with the NFL?
Click to expand...
How many concussions has the bulls center had this year? And there was no outrage against him playing?
 
eightyone81

eightyone81

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 7, 2010
Messages
184
Reaction score
245
Location
Huntington Beach
I will add into your post by saying the amount of commercials make me absolutely sick. Watching a single game is brutal. Thank god for redzone
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 5, 2006
Messages
3,438
Reaction score
2,201
Location
Toronto
I agree. More and more people are coming to the “conspiracy” side. I’m not saying this cause of some bs calls on us. I’ve seen it all day yesterday during the games too. They need to bring back challenges on penalties because they are suspect at this point.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
738
Reaction score
2,028
Age
36
Location
woods
It's WWE now. The script is written for Hamlin to be honorary captain for the coin tosses and will the Bills to a superbowl
 
V

volk

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
5,640
Reaction score
3,961
BillsFanInPeace said:
And with all that Next year (heck next week) you will tune right back into NFL games. That is the reality. And the League knows this.
Click to expand...
Actually, I stopped shy of posting everything I wanted to. I will finish watching this season, but I may well be done with spending money on it. I haven't missed a Dolphins game in over 20 plus years. I live out of market, which means I have been paying for Sunday Ticket forever. I don't think I will be paying for Google TV next season. It will be hard for me to do this. I love the Dolphins and football in general, but the NFL has done everything it can to drive me away.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
8,315
Reaction score
6,151
Location
Ellicott City, Maryland
volk said:
Actually, I stopped shy of posting everything I wanted to. I will finish watching this season, but I may well be done with spending money on it. I haven't missed a Dolphins game in over 20 plus years. I live out of market, which means I have been paying for Sunday Ticket forever. I don't think I will be paying for Google TV next season. It will be hard for me to do this. I love the Dolphins and football in general, but the NFL has done everything it can to drive me away.
Click to expand...
If you actually do. Props to you. I have tried to not care about the league many times. I still tune in (but I don’t spend money unless I go to a game).
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 24, 2010
Messages
2,068
Reaction score
2,798
volk said:
Actually, I stopped shy of posting everything I wanted to. I will finish watching this season, but I may well be done with spending money on it. I haven't missed a Dolphins game in over 20 plus years. I live out of market, which means I have been paying for Sunday Ticket forever. I don't think I will be paying for Google TV next season. It will be hard for me to do this. I love the Dolphins and football in general, but the NFL has done everything it can to drive me away.
Click to expand...
never come back please. bandwagon fans wont be missed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom