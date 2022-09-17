The nightmare has started way sooner than usual

I said it before the season started. The success of our offense is all on the o-line. I did not think they did enough duringthe off-season and its showing. If we had even an above average line, we would be contenders. The line, when fully healthy, only improved slightly in pass protection (2.5 sec vs 2.9) and did not improve at all in the run blocking. Now we have injuries and no depth at all. We have an amazing opportunity to beat the Ravens, especially since they have CB issues now but that only matters if the line can block the constant blitzing I expect the ravens to use because of their injuries. Grier needs to bring in or trade for another starting caliber lineman. Not superstar level, just average starter talent.