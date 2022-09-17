 The nightmare has started way sooner than usual | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The nightmare has started way sooner than usual

Riftur

I said it before the season started. The success of our offense is all on the o-line. I did not think they did enough duringthe off-season and its showing. If we had even an above average line, we would be contenders. The line, when fully healthy, only improved slightly in pass protection (2.5 sec vs 2.9) and did not improve at all in the run blocking. Now we have injuries and no depth at all. We have an amazing opportunity to beat the Ravens, especially since they have CB issues now but that only matters if the line can block the constant blitzing I expect the ravens to use because of their injuries. Grier needs to bring in or trade for another starting caliber lineman. Not superstar level, just average starter talent.
 
Jelly Bean
Jumping Why Does It Always Rain On Me GIF by Travis
 
TannDaMan17
Any other unit I would agree. Unfortunately, our next men up on the online are turnstiles.
You’re talking about Greg Little. Guy was a second round pick for a reason, he’s talented. I’m pretty sure he played quite well in the preseason too. Now if he gets hurt or Armstead can’t go we’re down to our 4th tackle which could be a real problem, but I imagine there aren’t too many NFL teams that would be comfortable with their 4th tackle either. Shit happens.
 
BigSmoke
I'm sure the Ravens are thrilled with having most of their secondary out playing against our receivers
 
Danny
I said it before the season started. The success of our offense is all on the o-line. I did not think they did enough duringthe off-season and its showing. If we had even an above average line, we would be contenders. The line, when fully healthy, only improved slightly in pass protection (2.5 sec vs 2.9) and did not improve at all in the run blocking. Now we have injuries and no depth at all. We have an amazing opportunity to beat the Ravens, especially since they have CB issues now but that only matters if the line can block the constant blitzing I expect the ravens to use because of their injuries. Grier needs to bring in or trade for another starting caliber lineman. Not superstar level, just average starter talent.
it was only game one and it should get better. I'm not expecting the O-line we had in the 80's with Stephenson, Kuechenburg and Newman but if given time to gel I think they'll be better than we've had in years.
 
