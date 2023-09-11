The NUMBER 1 positive from yesterday's game.

Feverdream
Club Member
...and I don't think anyone has mentioned it much.
All the articles about this torn ACL or that Achilles injury...
NONE of them were us.
We got a tough win on the road while losing the turnover battle, and didn't suffer a single injury.
THAT, my brothers, is significant. Let's hope, No.. let's pray this continues!
