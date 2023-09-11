 The NUMBER 1 positive from yesterday's game. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The NUMBER 1 positive from yesterday's game.

Feverdream

Feverdream

...and I don't think anyone has mentioned it much.

All the articles about this torn ACL or that Achilles injury...

NONE of them were us.

We got a tough win on the road while losing the turnover battle, and didn't suffer a single injury.

THAT, my brothers, is significant. Let's hope, No.. let's pray this continues!
 
achane probably coming back soon.

armstead probably coming back soon.

needham probably coming back soon.

ramsey ideally returning ahead of schedule.

no injuries yesterday.

life is good.
 
ForksPhin said:
I’d like to once again thank the Chiefs for deciding to trade Tyreek Hill.
I was watching the game at my in laws and my father in law is a die hard chiefs fan..... after every catch I'd look at him and go "Do you miss having him yet??" Haha
 
Tua didn't get any unnecessary hits or contact. He is the most important cog in this machine.
 
