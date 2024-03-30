 The numbers do not add up for Mike White to come back for 2024 season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The numbers do not add up for Mike White to come back for 2024 season

White's cap number of $5.2 million is simply too high for an unproven backup that will never start in Miami. He threw six passes in mop up duty last season and his sole incompletion was a pick six.


The numbers simply do not add up for Mike White to come back for 2024 season

Backup quarterback Mike White, who threw six passes last season in relief of Tua Tagovailoa at the end of six regular season games, has a high cap number and is
Not so sure it is that outta whack, last years opening day backups accounted for roughly $3million per on average, give or take a little https://dataviz.theanalyst.com/ad-hoc/rd-qbsalary-tables-2023-11-30/
Salary cap increased roughly 14% this year, so we're probably looking at close to $3.5 million per this year on average ( in theory). If you've got a guy who has actually played competently in the NFL, second year in your complicated offense on a competitive team , not so sure I'm inclined to take a chance on a rookie or some dude wandering the streets to be my backup just to save $1-2 million. By no means am I enamored with White, if it's me I'm grabbing a young QB to develop and jettisoning Skylar. Also, if you cut White you're looking at a $1.71 million dead cap hit, so I just don't see the point.
 
Golphindolphin said:
Not so sure it is that outta whack, last years opening day backups accounted for roughly $3million per on average, give or take a little https://dataviz.theanalyst.com/ad-hoc/rd-qbsalary-tables-2023-11-30/
Salary cap increased roughly 14% this year, so we're probably looking at close to $3.5 million per this year on average ( in theory). If you've got a guy who has actually played competently in the NFL, second year in your complicated offense on a competitive team , not so sure I'm inclined to take a chance on a rookie or some dude wandering the streets to be my backup just to save $1-2 million. By no means am I enamored with White, if it's me I'm grabbing a young QB to develop and jettisoning Skylar. Also, if you cut White you're looking at a $1.71 million dead cap hit, so I just don't see the point.
I dont pretend to know what the team does but if they view Skylar as a backup and never anything more then they should be pitching a mid to late pick on a QB they think could grow into starting caliber with time, coaching and experience. Of course they have to keep them under wraps to avoid poaching. Skylar may even have modest trade value.
 
Pacer said:
I dont pretend to know what the team doea but if they view Skylar as a backup and never anything more then thry should be pitching a mid to late pick on a QB they think could grow into starting caliber with time, coaching and experience. Of course they have to keep them under wraps to avoif poaching. Skylar may even have modest trade value.
I think they should invest at the position every year be it a draft pick or UDFA or a Hy-Vee grocery clerk from Iowa until they hit on something.
 
So who do you want as a backup?
 
I’ll leave it up to McDaniel to determine if White is the QB he wants backing up Tua. My view of a backup QB is he should be good enough to come in and win a game or two if the starter goes down with an injury. Yet if the starter has a serious injury and is out for the season, I figure the team forced to play their backup for an extended period of time aren’t going anywhere anyway.

The Dolphins are only going as far as Tua takes them and there is no QB sitting out there who is cheaper or more effective than White as a backup QB, IMO.
 
Pacer said:
I dont pretend to know what the team does but if they view Skylar as a backup and never anything more then they should be pitching a mid to late pick on a QB they think could grow into starting caliber with time, coaching and experience. Of course they have to keep them under wraps to avoid poaching. Skylar may even have modest trade value.
I totally agree with taking a QB with a late round pick! Worth doing every couple of years

Given Justin Fields went for a 5th, it’s optimistic to think Skylar has any trade value at all
 
