The numbers do not add up for Mike White to come back for 2024 season

Kadiddlehopper
Charter Member of the Dolphin's Fan Club
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2004
- Messages
- 4,221
- Reaction score
- 334
- Location
- Sebastian, Fl
White's cap number of $5.2 million is simply too high for an unproven backup that will never start in Miami. He threw six passes in mop up duty last season and his sole incompletion was a pick six.
The numbers simply do not add up for Mike White to come back for 2024 season
Backup quarterback Mike White, who threw six passes last season in relief of Tua Tagovailoa at the end of six regular season games, has a high cap number and is
phinphanatic.com