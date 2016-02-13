The obvious new moves that this new regime should address and free agency suggestions

BennySwella
We need better LB's
Long has it been the days where we as dolphins fans can now see the true talent of our team better than it's own coaches can. I think it stems from seeing guys like Dan play and then watching A.J. Feeley try to be a quarterback. Or like seeing JT and Zach Thomas dominate and then having to see Philip Wheeler and Koa Misi get bullied.
This post is to state the obvious things that this team needs to address and that this regime will hopefully look into. I will assuredly not mention a bunch of things so feel free to tell us what else you think should have been mentioned or not.
I will also post potential replacements for each position after each position evaluation.
1st. Quarterback - Tannehill will lead the way but we must address a back up plan. I think it is time we look into acquiring a cheap free agent with potential or draft a qb in the later rounds to compete for the back up job or to spell Tannehill in case of injury.
2nd. Running Back - Resign Lamar Miller to a reasonable contract. Jay Ayayi is ready to share half of the load at RB. Whether we resign Miller or not, we need to sign or draft an RB because we need 2 feature backs.
3rd. Wide Receiver - Resign Rashard Matthews to a reasonable contract. Or sign a reasonably priced replacement if he leaves.
4. Tight End - Cameron Jordan needs to restructure his contract or he needs to be cut. We need to attempt to acquire a playmaker at this position.
5. Offensive Line - We need to get rid of Dallas Thomas. We need to infuse the entire offensive line with new personnel from free agency and the draft. We need to dig to find fresh new talent while still acquiring older veterans to help younger players along. We need contingency plans on the line. We need at the very least two viable centers on the squad at all times. Pouncey should restructure to help the team but I don't see it happening. Brandon Albert and Juwan James are not bad when healthy but they have both shown that they need to have reserves in place because of their injury history.
6. Defensive Line - Suh needs to restructure his crippling contract. We need to sign resign Olivier Vernon but we should not over pay because his numbers were inflated because of Suh's double teams and Wake's absence. We need to restructure Wake or let him walk. I say let him walk... how explosive do you think he will be after an Achilles tear? I would take Mario Williams on a cheaper contract any day.
7. Linebackers - Koa Misi and Kelvin Sheppard need to go. Chris McCain needs to be be given more time to show if he can develop or not. We need to sign competition to push our young guys to new levels. There are a lot of free agent linebackers that we can look at. We drafted our rookie LB's last year, maybe we need to sign a few vets to help groom them for a couple of years now.
8. Cornerbacks - Grimes needs to restructure his contract but we should not release him if we can't restructure. He was injured last year and played through it. He is our best CB by far. Everyone else can walk. We need another play maker at this position.
9. Safety - We need a competent counterpart to Reshad Jones. Walt Aikens and/or Michael Thomas simply will not cut it. If we could somehow sign Eric Berry(not happening) we would have the best safeties in the league.
|Doug Martin
|87.8
|HB
|27
|Buccaneers
|632
|UFA
|Matt Forte
|81.9
|HB
|30
|Bears
|612
|UFA
|Chris Ivory
|81.2
|HB
|28
|Jets
|551
|UFA
|Matt Asiata
|64.9
|HB
|29
|Vikings
|209
|UFA
3rd. Wide Receiver - Resign Rashard Matthews to a reasonable contract. Or sign a reasonably priced replacement if he leaves.
|Alshon Jeffery
|94.2
|WR
|26
|Bears
|516
|UFA
|Kamar Aiken
|84.6
|WR
|27
|Ravens
|955
|RFA
|Marvin Jones
|79
|WR
|26
|Bengals
|994
|UFA
|Travis Benjamin
|69.8
|WR
|26
|Browns
|875
|UFA
4. Tight End - Cameron Jordan needs to restructure his contract or he needs to be cut. We need to attempt to acquire a playmaker at this position.
|Ladarius Green
|74.3
|TE
|26
|Chargers
|686
|UFA
5. Offensive Line - We need to get rid of Dallas Thomas. We need to infuse the entire offensive line with new personnel from free agency and the draft. We need to dig to find fresh new talent while still acquiring older veterans to help younger players along. We need contingency plans on the line. We need at the very least two viable centers on the squad at all times. Pouncey should restructure to help the team but I don't see it happening. Brandon Albert and Juwan James are not bad when healthy but they have both shown that they need to have reserves in place because of their injury history.
|Ryan Schraeder
|87
|OT
|28
|Falcons
|1142
|RFA
|Mitchell Schwartz
|86.6
|OT
|27
|Browns
|1135
|UFA
|Cordy Glenn
|85
|OT
|26
|Bills
|1079
|UFA
|Donald Penn
|84.5
|OT
|33
|Raiders
|1072
|UFA
|Russell Okung
|72.1
|OT
|28
|Seahawks
|935
|UFA
|Jeff Allen
|85.5
|G
|26
|Chiefs
|593
|UFA
|Ramon Foster
|82.3
|G
|30
|Steelers
|1234
|UFA
|Geoff Schwartz
|80.5
|G
|29
|Giants
|685
|CUT
|Amini Silatolu
|78.3
|G
|27
|Panthers
|246
|UFA
|Michael Harris
|76.9
|G
|27
|Vikings
|1097
|UFA
6. Defensive Line - Suh needs to restructure his crippling contract. We need to sign resign Olivier Vernon but we should not over pay because his numbers were inflated because of Suh's double teams and Wake's absence. We need to restructure Wake or let him walk. I say let him walk... how explosive do you think he will be after an Achilles tear? I would take Mario Williams on a cheaper contract any day.
|Robert Ayers
|88.5
|ED
|30
|Giants
|581
|UFA
|Greg Hardy
|81.9
|ED
|28
|Cowboys
|610
|UFA
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|81.1
|ED
|27
|Giants
|511
|UFA
|Aldon Smith
|79.7
|ED
|26
|Raiders
|530
|UFA
7. Linebackers - Koa Misi and Kelvin Sheppard need to go. Chris McCain needs to be be given more time to show if he can develop or not. We need to sign competition to push our young guys to new levels. There are a lot of free agent linebackers that we can look at. We drafted our rookie LB's last year, maybe we need to sign a few vets to help groom them for a couple of years now.
|Danny Trevathan
|87.5
|LB
|26
|Broncos
|849
|UFA
|Derrick O. Johnson
|87.4
|LB
|33
|Chiefs
|1201
|UFA
|Brandon M. Marshall
|82.8
|LB
|26
|Broncos
|1050
|RFA
|Rolando McClain
|71.1
|LB
|27
|Cowboys
|652
|UFA
8. Cornerbacks - Grimes needs to restructure his contract but we should not release him if we can't restructure. He was injured last year and played through it. He is our best CB by far. Everyone else can walk. We need another play maker at this position.
|Josh Norman
|83.7
|CB
|28
|Panthers
|1203
|UFA
|Trumaine Johnson
|82.2
|CB
|26
|Rams
|931
|UFA
|Janoris Jenkins
|80.7
|CB
|27
|Rams
|1064
|UFA
|Leon Hall
|78.4
|CB
|31
|Bengals
|735
|UFA
|Prince Amukamara
|78.4
|CB
|27
|Giants
|779
|UFA
|Brandon Boykin
|76.9
|CB
|26
|Steelers
|407
|UFA
9. Safety - We need a competent counterpart to Reshad Jones. Walt Aikens and/or Michael Thomas simply will not cut it. If we could somehow sign Eric Berry(not happening) we would have the best safeties in the league.
|Eric Berry
|88
|S
|27
|Chiefs
|1170
|UFA
|Eric Weddle
|77.9
|S
|31
|Chargers
|769
|UFA