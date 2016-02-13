The obvious new moves that this new regime should address and free agency suggestions

Doug Martin 87.8 HB 27 Buccaneers 632 UFA

Matt Forte 81.9 HB 30 Bears 612 UFA Chris Ivory 81.2 HB 28 Jets 551 UFA



Matt Asiata 64.9 HB 29 Vikings 209 UFA

Alshon Jeffery 94.2 WR 26 Bears 516 UFA Kamar Aiken 84.6 WR 27 Ravens 955 RFA

Marvin Jones 79 WR 26 Bengals 994 UFA

Travis Benjamin 69.8 WR 26 Browns 875 UFA

Ladarius Green 74.3 TE 26 Chargers 686 UFA

Ryan Schraeder 87 OT 28 Falcons 1142 RFA Mitchell Schwartz 86.6 OT 27 Browns 1135 UFA Cordy Glenn 85 OT 26 Bills 1079 UFA Donald Penn 84.5 OT 33 Raiders 1072 UFA

Russell Okung 72.1 OT 28 Seahawks 935 UFA

Jeff Allen 85.5 G 26 Chiefs 593 UFA Ramon Foster 82.3 G 30 Steelers 1234 UFA Geoff Schwartz 80.5 G 29 Giants 685 CUT Amini Silatolu 78.3 G 27 Panthers 246 UFA Michael Harris 76.9 G 27 Vikings 1097 UFA

Robert Ayers 88.5 ED 30 Giants 581 UFA

Greg Hardy 81.9 ED 28 Cowboys 610 UFA Jason Pierre-Paul 81.1 ED 27 Giants 511 UFA Aldon Smith 79.7 ED 26 Raiders 530 UFA

Danny Trevathan 87.5 LB 26 Broncos 849 UFA Derrick O. Johnson 87.4 LB 33 Chiefs 1201 UFA Brandon M. Marshall 82.8 LB 26 Broncos 1050 RFA

Rolando McClain 71.1 LB 27 Cowboys 652 UFA

Josh Norman 83.7 CB 28 Panthers 1203 UFA

Trumaine Johnson 82.2 CB 26 Rams 931 UFA Janoris Jenkins 80.7 CB 27 Rams 1064 UFA

Leon Hall 78.4 CB 31 Bengals 735 UFA Prince Amukamara 78.4 CB 27 Giants 779 UFA Brandon Boykin 76.9 CB 26 Steelers 407 UFA

Eric Berry 88 S 27 Chiefs 1170 UFA

Eric Weddle 77.9 S 31 Chargers 769 UFA

Long has it been the days where we as dolphins fans can now see the true talent of our team better than it's own coaches can. I think it stems from seeing guys like Dan play and then watching A.J. Feeley try to be a quarterback. Or like seeing JT and Zach Thomas dominate and then having to see Philip Wheeler and Koa Misi get bullied.This post is to state the obvious things that this team needs to address and that this regime will hopefully look into. I will assuredly not mention a bunch of things so feel free to tell us what else you think should have been mentioned or not.I will also post potential replacements for each position after each position evaluation.1st. Quarterback - Tannehill will lead the way but we must address a back up plan. I think it is time we look into acquiring a cheap free agent with potential or draft a qb in the later rounds to compete for the back up job or to spell Tannehill in case of injury.2nd. Running Back - Resign Lamar Miller to a reasonable contract. Jay Ayayi is ready to share half of the load at RB. Whether we resign Miller or not, we need to sign or draft an RB because we need 2 feature backs.3rd. Wide Receiver - Resign Rashard Matthews to a reasonable contract. Or sign a reasonably priced replacement if he leaves.4. Tight End - Cameron Jordan needs to restructure his contract or he needs to be cut. We need to attempt to acquire a playmaker at this position.5. Offensive Line - We need to get rid of Dallas Thomas. We need to infuse the entire offensive line with new personnel from free agency and the draft. We need to dig to find fresh new talent while still acquiring older veterans to help younger players along. We need contingency plans on the line. We need at the very least two viable centers on the squad at all times. Pouncey should restructure to help the team but I don't see it happening. Brandon Albert and Juwan James are not bad when healthy but they have both shown that they need to have reserves in place because of their injury history.6. Defensive Line - Suh needs to restructure his crippling contract. We need to sign resign Olivier Vernon but we should not over pay because his numbers were inflated because of Suh's double teams and Wake's absence. We need to restructure Wake or let him walk. I say let him walk... how explosive do you think he will be after an Achilles tear? I would take Mario Williams on a cheaper contract any day.7. Linebackers - Koa Misi and Kelvin Sheppard need to go. Chris McCain needs to be be given more time to show if he can develop or not. We need to sign competition to push our young guys to new levels. There are a lot of free agent linebackers that we can look at. We drafted our rookie LB's last year, maybe we need to sign a few vets to help groom them for a couple of years now.8. Cornerbacks - Grimes needs to restructure his contract but we should not release him if we can't restructure. He was injured last year and played through it. He is our best CB by far. Everyone else can walk. We need another play maker at this position.9. Safety - We need a competent counterpart to Reshad Jones. Walt Aikens and/or Michael Thomas simply will not cut it. If we could somehow sign Eric Berry(not happening) we would have the best safeties in the league.