The off-season has begun…..

The combine starts tomorrow. Mostly just press conferences and interviews. Drills start on Thursday. CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson are going to throw at the combine, that’s exciting. Always glad to see a QB with arm confidence.



Since I’m the king of rambling on about nothing I thought we could use a general off seasons news thread. It’s more for me to keep from just talking to myself at work or at home. I’m thirsting for news though.



The combine should kick off the cuts and trades season just before the start of the new year so we should have a steady stream of info.



In actual news, the expected release of Carson Wentz happened today. Hard to imagine anyone signing him to start week 1. Maybe Houston? Dudes made a lot of money already so I’d suspect he wouldn’t want any part of that situation. Although at the very least his backside would be protected and he’d have one hell of a RB. Saints or Bucs maybe, if he plays for free.



I’d take him as a backup on the cheap. He’s a trillion times better than Bridgewater. He would probably have an interest in coming here for a year. He’s Jekyll and Hyde all the way but he’s got a live arm and can move.



The Commanders also cut Bobby McCain. I can’t believe that dude collected an NFL paycheck in 2022. I can’t believe how long some Dolphins took to realize he sucked. McCain and Jesse Davis were on my sh*t list the second they hit the field.