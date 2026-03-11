The Offensive Line And The Implications Of The Willis Signing - No Excuses This Time Around!

AJ is back on his new deal as the RT. Think once Willis was signed it seemed like we would keep AJ. He is the RT, until he gets hurt.

Pat Paul LT.

Brewer center.

Jonah LG.

RG = ????. Cole Strange is gone (remarried to McDaniel) and James Daniels is gone. And we are broke.



What happens next? Seems like we either hope Fano or Mauigoa falls to us in the draft, and we are using our first pick on a guard for next year, or we end up finding some scrub off the trash heap later in FA after the draft happens.



There is some small hope that Mauigoa or Fano falls to them, and that becomes the solution at RG for next year. Otherwise there is going to be some scrub out there that they find off the trash heap. Jonah still the LG. And then when AJ gets injured, oh lord.



Fans of the Willis deal do not get to complain about the OL next year - there is no free lunch. What we had in cap $ all went to Willis. Willis is going to have to make it work with what he has out there. What is around him cannot be an excuse for his performance, because we knew exactly what we were bringing him into. Hopefully, it is not an issue. There is an argument to be made there is still enough on this offense for it to function at a high level if Willis is good (Achane, Waddle, Brewer, Paul, etc). If AJ gets hurt, Jonah still stinks, and we have a RG that cannot play, and the OL is a mess, that is still not excuse.



Again, when we signed Willis, we knew this was the situation he was being brought into - therefore what is around him cannot be an excuse.



Could argue now that Willis is signed, you have to throw nearly all of our draft resources at the offense to get it as stabile as possible so we can get the cleanest possible evaluation on Willis. Which means we totally forego the defense, which at this point in time has no Edge and no CBs and one safety and one LB and all sorts of other holes, and again, we have no money. Doing this also of course means we will likely not have a good football team, and it puts an enormous amount of pressure on Willis and the offense, which is also something you don't want to do.



Fingers crossed we end up with a functional unit and functional team out there. I am not interested in years more of excuses for the QB.