The Official Finheaven 'What Week Does Tua Start' Poll

When does Tua start?

  • Week 4-5 Seahawks/49ers

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • Week 6-7 Broncos/Chargers

    Votes: 3 21.4%

  • Week 8-9 Rams/Cardinals

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Week10 Jets

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Week 12 Jets

    Votes: 5 35.7%

  • Week 13 Bengals

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Week 14 Chiefs

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Week 15 Patriots

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Week 16 Raiders

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • Week 17 Bills

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    14
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,291
Reaction score
12,657
Location
UK
Turns out the software has a limit on how many options you can choose - if you selected an option with two possibilities please state your choice below.

Due to the limited number of slots I have left out the Jags because Tua is unlikely to start on a short week and the bye week.
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,291
Reaction score
12,657
Location
UK
Personally I would sit him as long as possible, but I think the team is going to continue to struggle and the media/Flores will get impatient.

I went for week 12, he comes in after the bye and lights up the Jets in New York.
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
1,403
Reaction score
370
This is a bad team.....With a below average coaching staff and a horrible GM. It’s gonna take a lot more than Tua to make this team competitive.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
7,421
Reaction score
2,186
Age
31
Location
Maine
Gotta be Denver. We will be 0-5. That will be the best time to make the switch I think.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
1,099
Reaction score
1,442
Age
28
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
Ive been a fan of Fitz starting because his consistency allows us to evaluate other positions.

however it’s time to play Tua (barring they think he is ready). I’m sick of this.Fitz may nothave thrown a pick today but he throws so many ducks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom