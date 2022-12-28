The official "Jumping off the Tua Bandwagon" thread

Blake the great said: And a Mike McDaniel "Official thread" is brewing as well.....feels like we are being fooled again and I just don't see McDaniel as a head coach. He has a place in this league as a offense coach but he's not head coach material. Click to expand...

This is why I don’t get why fans are so quick to say we found our coach in September/October. McDaniel has proven nothing and should not be immune to criticism. You would think this fanbase would learn to stop crowning coaches in the middle of year. Enough of calling people out for calling out McDaniel doing stupid stuff because “oh I trust coach more than you on your sofa” lol