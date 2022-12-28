The official "Jumping off the Tua Bandwagon" thread

Blake the great
I needed to see two things from Tua this year....play well in the big games late in the season when it's crunch time and ability to stay healthy and he's failed at both. His ceiling is Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr and that's not good enough especially if he's going to miss a handful of games every year.
You guys are welcome to jump off as well. Feels safer now.
