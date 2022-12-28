 The official "Jumping off the Tua Bandwagon" thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The official "Jumping off the Tua Bandwagon" thread

I needed to see two things from Tua this year....play well in the big games late in the season when it's crunch time and ability to stay healthy and he's failed at both. His ceiling is Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr and that's not good enough especially if he's going to miss a handful of games every year.

You guys are welcome to jump off as well. Feels safer now.
 
And a Mike McDaniel "Official thread" is brewing as well.....feels like we are being fooled again and I just don't see McDaniel as a head coach. He has a place in this league as a offense coach but he's not head coach material.
 
I hope Tua escapes to another functional franchise with a decent fanbase like Tannehill.
 
This is why I don’t get why fans are so quick to say we found our coach in September/October. McDaniel has proven nothing and should not be immune to criticism. You would think this fanbase would learn to stop crowning coaches in the middle of year. Enough of calling people out for calling out McDaniel doing stupid stuff because “oh I trust coach more than you on your sofa” lol
 
A couple of picks were tipped, and he’s making the passes on 3rd down to extend drives. They may not be winning because of Herbert but they aren’t losing because of him either. Tua is a big reason for Miami’s 4 game losing streak. That’s just stating not hating.
 
He also had at least another one that would have cost them through Arizona game. Collins couldn't catch it.
 
The Buffalo game was not on Tua. The San Diego one was 50/50. San Francisco and GB were his.
 
You know how many games the Fins won when Tua threw more picks than INTs? Exactly 1 in his rookie season... Funny how Wins is a QB stat or not depending on how Herbert is doing on this board... You guys need to stop flip ****ing floppin the **** out.
 
Who cares about dropped ints? Howard dropped an int vs rodgers. Rodgers not good because Howard failed to catch it?Tua had like 5 dropped ints vs Pittsburgh.
 
Yet they do it every single time. They did it with Cameron, they did it with Philbin and they did it with Gase. Now those same guys will say all of those coaches are bums. Just like they'll say about McDaniel when he's fired.
 
