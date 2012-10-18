The Official Miami Heat Thread***

Battier at the 4 works against a small team but he gets eaten up by size. And they don't want to ask Lebron to defend opposing PFs all game....it'll wear him out. Lewis is going to be a defensive liability wherever he lines up.
I sure hope Haslem has found his shot again. If hes back to being his old consistent self from 15 ft I think he'll be seeing a lot of time on the floor.
120-107 Miami Heat opening night win over Boston!!
1. The Heat are still the Champs
2. The Celtics are still inferior
3. Rondo is still a punk *** little piss bitch
4. GET THE HEAT!! GET THE HEAT!! GET THE HEAT!!
If the threes are falling there's no way anyone can stop that offense. Downside is that there were times when it was just as wide open on defense. It will be really interesting to see how big teams try and play them.
Get ready for a lot of blowout victories and some crazy scoring....that was 120 pts against an above average defense with next to nothing coming in transition. Who knows what these guys can do against a crappy team when they get out an run.