 ***The Official Miami Heat Thread*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***The Official Miami Heat Thread***

Dolfan3773

Dolfan3773

Bleeding 305 since 1987
Joined
May 30, 2006
Messages
6,693
Reaction score
21
Location
Miami
MiamiHeatNBAchampion2012516x340-1.jpg



Season starts in 12 days!!!! Currently thumping the Pistons in a pre-season game. LET'S GO HEAT!!!!
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

My f*ck ups be the perfect mistakes
Club Member
Joined
Apr 14, 2006
Messages
25,730
Reaction score
10,657
Location
Broward County, FL
Damn the NBA season sneaking up on people . . . I'm used to seeing hockey first so I guess with them being locked out it made NBA come out of nowhere.

:lol: @ the media trying to stir up the Lebron to L.A. talk in 2014. He has that ring so they'll do anything to put that spotlight back on him.
 
Dolfan3773

Dolfan3773

Bleeding 305 since 1987
Joined
May 30, 2006
Messages
6,693
Reaction score
21
Location
Miami
Preseason basketball is a bore fest....Can't wait for next Tuesday. Banner going up!
 
nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2004
Messages
27,757
Reaction score
8,709
Location
FL
Any chance we start wade and ray Allen, Mario is just a 2 guard. That would be a deadly line up
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Joined
Jun 2, 2002
Messages
8,137
Reaction score
753
Location
Carolina
Chalmers starts, Allen finishes.

Still got no clue who the starting PF is.
 
nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2004
Messages
27,757
Reaction score
8,709
Location
FL
I'm thinking they go Lebron in the 4 with Battier in the 3, but rashard lewis could be in the mix im sure
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Joined
Jun 2, 2002
Messages
8,137
Reaction score
753
Location
Carolina
Battier at the 4 works against a small team but he gets eaten up by size. And they don't want to ask Lebron to defend opposing PFs all game....it'll wear him out. Lewis is going to be a defensive liability wherever he lines up.

I sure hope Haslem has found his shot again. If hes back to being his old consistent self from 15 ft I think he'll be seeing a lot of time on the floor.
 
SuavePhin

SuavePhin

Resident Montana Griz pimp for Miami :)
Joined
May 21, 2002
Messages
2,424
Reaction score
2
Age
45
Location
Great Falls, MT
‎120-107 Miami Heat opening night win over Boston!!
1. The Heat are still the Champs
2. The Celtics are still inferior
3. Rondo is still a punk ass little piss bitch
4. GET THE HEAT!! GET THE HEAT!! GET THE HEAT!!
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Joined
Jun 2, 2002
Messages
8,137
Reaction score
753
Location
Carolina
If the threes are falling there's no way anyone can stop that offense. Downside is that there were times when it was just as wide open on defense. It will be really interesting to see how big teams try and play them.

Get ready for a lot of blowout victories and some crazy scoring....that was 120 pts against an above average defense with next to nothing coming in transition. Who knows what these guys can do against a crappy team when they get out an run.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom