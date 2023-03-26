The Official No Whining Offseason Phin News Thread - No Chicken Littles

Ok. I'm being the change I want to see in the world here. I'm through with having to sift through all of those who need to regardless of the improvements to the team, still piss and moan. I'm going to live in this thread until TC. For those of you who need to insert "Grier Sucks" "Ross Sucks" "The Dolphins Can't Ever Win OR Improve" and the other negative nancy comments, stay the hell out. This isn't the thread for you. Feel free to start a thread for negative POS lurking secretive Pats fans or something. I have a few ideas on who could start that thread, but I;m not going to state names.



HOWEVER, if you are psyched about the fact that we now have the first legitimate chance to be playing in both late January and even February, come on here. Spread the good cheer and your takes as we slowly move ahead towards draft, mini camps and then finally TC. We have the best Phins roster we've perhaps ever had. While we were positive last year at this time, McD has now kicked his first year's ass, Hill proved he didn't need #15 to be the best in the business, and we've now not only hired the best and most revered DC in the current NFL but we're stacking the deck with the arrival of Ramsey and Long might be able to be our best ILB since the guy in my signature.



It doesn't;t need to be all roses and sunshine in here. We still have RT and TE to fill. We need to hope Feeney can be a solid upgrade at RG or perhaps throw him at C and stick Wiliams in here. But those things will get worked out and are the only holes on this roster with plenty of time still to fill.



Let's enjoy the offseason as our team makes moves to even further improve. Meanwhile, let's do it without some "supposed" fans needing piss in our cheerios with each response.



Fair warning, the admin is going to enforce the positivity rules in here. Thanks in advance for doing that guys.