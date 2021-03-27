The official San Francisco 49ers thread.

So being that we have their next two first round picks (as of today), seems only right we follow them as rigorously as we did the Texans.



While I was totally excited about having multiple firsts next year and in 2023 I get why we moved back up with the Eagles. I can live with it, even though God knows I’ve been praying for this kind of draft capital my whole life so parting with a 1 is hard to accept but will pay off on draft day.



So I live in the Philly area, naturally everyone contacted me today to tell they are now rooting against Miami this year, I said good, you absolutely should, enjoy that 32nd pick.



To my greater point:



We can still gain the value of the distance between San Fran’s pick and our pick in 2022.



Ya we traded away a one, but it was OUR one. This trade is far from complete as we don’t know where these picks will end up.



San Fran could wind up picking 6th and we pick 26th.



On paper you still have to peg the Niners as a 3rd/4th place kind of team in that division. Aiyuk was a good looking rookie for them but overall they are a hodge podge kind of roster. You gotta believe Jimmy G isn’t sticking around and if he does I’ll appreciate the awkwardness he’ll bring to the locker room.



Nick Bosa, what can I say? I love the kid. I’m a Buckeyes fan. Sad to see him tear that ACL after bursting onto the scene as an instant All-Pro. I hope he takes his sweet old time coming back though, don’t rush it Nick.



I don’t love any of the teams in the NFCW, long term but looks like Arizona has some kind of potential. Rams are awfully similar to San Fran top to bottom but probably a little more top end talent. Seattle is Seattle, all comes down to how much Wilson can do with his cast.



Long story short, it was a lot fun rooting against Houston and I am looking forward to rooting for a similar collapse by SF, no offense to them, just the same way I didn’t take offense with my friends and family members telling me they are rooting against Miami.



Any thought on the Niners? Wilson or Fields their preference?