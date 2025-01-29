The Offseason with Cidolfus 2025: Offensive Line​

Guard​

Year Snaps Pass Block Run Block Zone Gap 2024 1047 71.8 87.2 85.7 79.4 2023 982 82.5 59.7 69.3 53.1 2022 955 81.6 67.5 87.6 58.8

Year Snaps Pass Block Run Block Zone Gap 2024 1121 64.9 62.3 72.1 60.5 2023 1025 77.4 68.5 64.5 71.5 2022 354 60.4 58.6 60.1 62.0

Year Snaps Pass Block Run Block Zone Gap 2024 638 62.0 63.3 65.2 72.0 2023 908 77.2 64.3 63.4 61.0 2022 1143 81.2 64.8 69.2 57.3

Year Snaps Pass Block Run Block Zone Gap 2024 1013 74.5 57.3 51.6 55.3 2023 1079 78.7 61.1 56.3 59.5 2022 1086 63.7 55.1 54.4 53.9

Year Snaps Pass Block Run Block Zone Gap 2024 611 76.1 58.8 2023 745 67.4 50.0 2022 967 72.6 53.4

Year Snaps Pass Block Run Block Zone Gap 2024 903 63.6 74.7 81.2 66.6

Year Snaps Pass Block Run Block Zone Gap 2024 775 60.5 68.9 69.4 63.0 2023 1042 50.2 55.8 61.6 46.0 2022 1146 61.0 57.2 69.2 48.7

Year Snaps Pass Block Run Block Zone Gap 2024 1131 71.6 56.0 59.4 53.5 2023 593 63.1 72.1 60.4 78.6 2022 384 80.3 62.0 57.0 62.1

, if he can be pried away from Detroit, makes a lot of sense as a stopgap solution at right guard on a one-year deal similar to the one he just played out with the Lions.In 2024, Zeitler’s zone run blocking grade of 85.7 placed him third among 54 qualifying guards with at least 265 run blocking snaps, and his 276 snaps on zone run blocks is fifth among the same group. In his previous two seasons in Baltimore, Zeitler had a much higher percentage of snaps running gap blocks, and he really benefited with the change in Detroit.Zeitler’s one-year deal with Detroit was for only $6 million; PFF projects his market value around the same at $6.25 million. Given his age (he’s about to turn 35), the Dolphins would look to draft a future starter to sit behind him for a season. Having an experienced hand who has had success at multiple locations (Zeitler has played for six different teams over 13 seasons and has never posted below a 65 overall offensive grade) would be a huge boon to a unit in desperate need of a steadying presence on the line.will likely be available once again, and he could potentially fill that same veteran role that Zeitler figures to fill. Not pursuing and signing Van Roten when he was available late into the summer is easily one of the biggest mistakes this team made last year. Van Roten signed with the Giants for only $2 million with another $1 million in incentives (which he earned) last year on July 30--well after free agent signings no longer counted toward the compensatory pick formula. He ended up having a solid, if unremarkable, season.The team’s unwillingness to sign Van Roten even as he was available through camp may signal that this option is dead-in-the-water. Looking over his career, the value is unquestionably there. Van Roten has played at least 700 snaps in six of his nine seasons and has had at least a 61 overall offensive grade in all of them. He’s likely available for half or a third as much as Zeitler but would fill the same role. He’s played most of his snaps at right guard, but he’s spent some time at left guard earlier in his career as well. Especially if he can be had for $3 million or less, this is exactly the kind of move the Dolphins should make even if he doesn’t end up starting.completes the trifecta of right guards staring down 35 who are candidates to shore up a spot on the line on a reasonable one-year deal.Martin’s coming off of a season-ending ankle injury late in the 2024 calendar year. His days as an absolutely dominant force at guard are behind him, but even a diminished Martin is a huge upgrade over Eichenberg at right guard. If the team is confident that his medicals look clear (a risk on its own, given the history of that evaluation on players like Wynn), signing Martin is a very similar proposition to signing Zeitler.But wait, there’s more!is another right guard who could be an older stopgap target on the offensive line. He’s outside the trifecta only because he’s a year younger than Martin, Zeitler, and Van Roten.After a long stretch of five seasons in which Scherff’s obvious talent was offset by injuries, Scherff started every game and played over 1,000 snaps in each of the last three seasons with Jacksonville.Of the four veterans I’ve mentioned so far, Scherff strikes me as the least likely as his run blocking has fallen off a cliff. In seven seasons with Washington, Scherff posted a run blocking grade under 73 only once, but in his three year stint with Jacksonville, he’s eclipsed 60 only once. Especially over the past two years, though, he’s returned to excellence in pass blocking. As I wrote earlier, I suspect that’s not as much of a priority given the way we run our offense, but he’s technically an option.is another name, like Van Roten, I’ve brought up as reasonably-priced options in past seasons.Risner makes sense if you want to shore up pass blocking on the interior. In six years, he’s never scored below a 67 in pass blocking grades. On the flip side, his run blocking grade has only twice (just barely) eclipsed 60. Like Van Roten, Risner is a guy who has remained available late into free agency. He’s played for the Vikings the past two seasons on one year deals under $3 million each year. Through the first five years of his career he played exclusively at left guard. Last year, he moved to right guard for the Vikings after he returned from injured reserve following a back injury. If the team was looking to improve pass blocking as a priority, Risner is likely a more cost-effective option than Scherff.is another interesting and cheap option at left guard. Tomlinson has been underwhelming over the past three seasons, but he posted the best years of his career in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan. His tenure there culminated with a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 before he signed a three-year, $40 million contract to join the Jets which was terminated after only two disappointing seasons.Tomlinson signed a one-year deal with only $500,000 guaranteed on a veteran minimum $1,210,000 salary with a total value of up to $4,000,000 in incentives. He earned $3,250,000 and bounced back to average. He did his best work in a similar offensive system to ours; a return to the Shanahan tree could be a good way for Tomlinson to end his career.kicked in at guard after joining the Eagles this year, and the move appears to have turned out really well for him. Becton posted a career high 75.2 offensive grade and over 900 snaps for the second consecutive season after playing only 48 snaps across 2021 and 2022 due to injury.Becton’s 81.2 zone run blocking grade was good for 9th among qualifying guards, and his 218 run blocking snaps was 17th. He’s also only 25-years old, so unlike the options previously mentioned, he’s a player that the team might consider on a multi-year deal. PFF projects a 3-year contract at $9 million per year, which isn’t far off from the money that Grier has previously spent at center to sign Connor Williams and then Brewer.There’s considerable risk signing Becton even beyond the injury history, though. He’s played only one season at right guard and that’s on the most talented offensive lines in football with one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL. Will that success transfer to another team, or is his success a product of the situation around him?On the other hand, Becton’s experience at tackle provides flexibility the Dolphins might desperately need. If the team is less dead set on pigeon-holing players into specific positions on the line but instead prioritizes acquiring talent and being willing to move them around, signing Becton could create competition at left tackle. Especially if the team is willing to try moving Patrick Paul inside (I won’t necessarily comment on the wisdom of such an experiment), this could make sense.from the 49ers is a name you’ll likely hear attached to the Dolphins. The scheme familiarity makes the fit obvious, and the expected cost (PFF projects $8.5 million per year on a three year deal) is reasonable. He finished the season with a 69.4 (21st of 54) zone run blocking grade on 207 snaps (24th).Coming off of his rookie contract, signing Banks means betting on continued improvement. He’s not a stud, but that’s why he’s likely to be affordable. He’s also played the majority (nearly all, in this case) of his snaps at left rather than right guard. The Dolphins haven’t been shy about signing centers with guard backgrounds, so it’s not at all inconceivable that Grier is willing to try guards at either spot, but I’m firmly of the belief that it’s best to minimize variables wherever possible.Banks injured his MCL against the Dolphins in week 16, but I’ve seen no reporting that the injury required surgery and it appears that it was only season-ending because there was so little season remaining.is a very interesting option out of Baltimore. In his six seasons with the team he has played at every position on the offensive line, mostly in a backup capacity, but has posted at least average overall offensive grades every season except this last one.Last year he started every game with three starts at right tackle and 16 at left guard. His flexibility makes him extremely valuable, especially for a team like the Dolphins who could consider him at either guard spot and also need tackle depth. The Dolphins would be paying him enough such that you’re expecting him to start (PFF projects three years, $8.68 million per year), but that flexibility allows you to find a spot for him on the line regardless of which other guards you bring in or draft.