The Offseason with Cidolfus 2025: Offensive Line​

This is why I don’t commit to formalizing this series beyond reddit posts; I can’t even keep to my own self-imposed deadlines. Sorry for the unplanned week off.
Alongside the backup quarterback position, solving the offensive line should be a priority in 2025. There’s a lot to go over, so let’s jump right in.

Offensive Line​

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 offseason with an offensive line in flux. Both of the team’s starting guards, Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones, are (blessedly) free agents; Terron Armstead, our starting left tackle, is likely to retire; Kendall Lamm, our backup swing tackle who started much of the season in relief of Austin Jackson and ended the season on injured reserve himself, is also likely to retire; and back-up left guard, Isaiah Wynn, who split snaps with Eichenberg after returning from injury, is a free agent.

Including players signed to futures deals, the Dolphins have the following players under contract headed into the 2025 offseason:

PlayerPosition
Terron ArmsteadTackle
Austin JacksonTackle
Patrick PaulTackle
Braeden DanielsTackle
Ryan HayesTackle
Bayron MatosTackle
Chasen HinesGuard
Aaron BrewerCenter
Andrew MeyerCenter

The Dolphins have carried 10 offensive linemen onto the 53-man roster in each of the past two seasons; we should expect the same moving forward. I’d argue that only three of those ten spots are locks: Jackson, Paul, and Brewer.

Expect to carry four tackles, four guards, and two centers to make the 53--maybe only 9 if the team is confident in a player who can swing between guard and tackle or guard and center. For the sake of this piece, we’ll assume that to round out the roster the team is looking for two tackles, four guards, and a backup center.

Returning Players​

The Dolphins reportedly liked Kion Smith this past offseason; he’s an exclusive rights free agent, and that means he’s almost certain to be extended a tender at the minimum salary. He’ll have a chance to compete for one of the backup tackle spots alongside guys like Daniels, Hayes, and Matos.

Fans won’t be happy about it, but don’t be surprised to see two of Wynn, Eichenberg, and Jones returning to contend for backup spots. None of these players is going to earn much more than the minimum on the open market, and it makes sense to bring in scheme-familiar players for camp. We’ll be in bad shape if more than one of them actually makes the final 53, but given that the team needs four guards and only has one currently under contract (who only returned to the practice squad in November 2024), it’d be nearly unprecedented to enter camp without bringing back a single guard who played snaps at the position in 2024.

Free Agency Priorities​

Once again, let’s look back to the qualities that define Chris Grier’s tenure as the Miami Dolphins general manager.

He attempts to execute the head coach’s vision for personnel. He overcompensates at perceived positions of weakness. He retains veterans who offer only marginal cap savings, preferring to release them in camp. He tries to plug holes in free agency to avoid need-based drafting.

Items 1, 2, and 4 are most relevant to this discussion. The Dolphins have devalued the guard position since McDaniel’s arrival, and that while will certainly change, don’t expect the Dolphins to do a complete reversal. We’re unlikely to rush to pay Trey Smith the type of contract we declined to pay Robert Hunt last year, but whether it’s in terms of cap space or draft picks, the Dolphins will need to invest more resources into improving at guard.
That said, McDaniel’s scheme is likely to heavily influence what traits the Dolphins seek at guard. I don’t expect that the team is going to make major schematic changes, so I expect they’ll pursue talent with experience in offenses who rely heavily on zone blocking schemes. We’re likely to continue to prioritize athleticism of guards and the ability to move in space effectively over the big bodies who will impose their will in a power blocking scheme. That said, given how absolutely awful this team was when trying to run gap blocking schemes this past season, they need a better class of athlete at the position in general.

Further, I would bet that a guard’s capability as a run blocker will be a more important consideration than their pass blocking chops. The Dolphins have been largely successful at masking pass blocking inefficiencies by leveraging Tua Tagovailoa’s best physical skill: his quick release. I don’t think that’s likely to change. The Dolphins tried to open up the passing game with more passing options this year, but the reality is that Tagovailoa is most effective when he stresses defenses by getting the ball out quickly.

The Dolphins’s offense works best when it can punish teams who drop into two deep coverages to take away plays over the top by gashing them in the run game underneath. The loss of Robert Hunt in free agency and then Austin Jackson to injury early in the season was devastating to the team’s run blocking in 2024, and the result was an offense that struggled because defenses could regularly drop extra defenders into coverage while still winning at the line of scrimmage with a light box against the run.

To be clear, the Dolphins don’t need to get the best run blockers in the league to make this work. Eichenberg, Jones, and Lamm all posted sub-60 (below average) run blocking grades on PFF this season. Only Jones posted an above-average run blocking grade on zone blocking snaps. All three posted sub-50 grades on gap blocking snaps. Jones posted an atrocious sub-40 grade on gap blocking snaps. Reaching even league average would be a huge boon to this team.

To points two and four above, I think that Grier tries to bring in at least two players in free agency who project as starters at guard. No doubt the team needs to look to the draft to improve the offensive line, but I expect Grier to spend money in free agency to address the guard position and mitigate the urgency.

As I already said, I don’t think that the team will spend $20 million per year to sign Smith, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they spend nearly as much to acquire two starters, especially if only one of those two is a multi-year deal. There are several free agents this year who might fit into the veteran journeyman role as a short-term improvement.

This would align with Grier’s aggressive strategy of attacking roster weaknesses while also diminishing the need for the Dolphins to draft a guard to start immediately.

Tackle​

Jackson is entrenched as our starter at right tackle, and I don’t see him going anywhere. Paul is a more interesting case. It’s no secret that he was drafted to start following Armstead’s retirement, and we saw a decent sample size of him in 2024. It was also no secret that he was a project, and the result we saw on the field was a bit of a mixed bag.

While I’m confident that Paul’s roster spot is secure, I’m not as confident that his position as a starter is as secure. The point in his favor is that the free agency class at tackle is largely unimpressive this year.

Alaric Jackson could conceivably be a target coming off of two solid seasons as a starter in LA. He’s shown consistent improvement year-over-year, and his scheme familiarity would be a huge bonus if the Rams were to let him hit free agency. I’m skeptical though, that the Dolphins would be in a rush to spend the $15 million per year it would likely take to sign him. And I suspect they’re in even less of a hurry to close the door on Paul as a starting tackle. Unless they’re willing to try Paul at guard, which would be surprising, that kind of move doesn’t make much sense.

I think the bigger dark horse at tackle would come in the draft. Picking at 13, it’s not inconceivable that the Dolphins would draft someone who has played tackle at the college level but projects better inside. An open competition in camp then might sort out who starts where. We’ll look into this more in depth when I get to the draft in future entries of this series.

The most likely scenario is that the shakeup at tackle happens only at the backup spots, and given the desperate need to improve along the offensive line, I think the team will struggle to spend resources addressing tackle depth and will instead rely on letting someone like Kion Smith develop and emerge as a cheap solution.
 

Guard​

Kevin Zeitler, if he can be pried away from Detroit, makes a lot of sense as a stopgap solution at right guard on a one-year deal similar to the one he just played out with the Lions.

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
2024104771.887.285.779.4
202398282.559.769.353.1
202295581.667.587.658.8

In 2024, Zeitler’s zone run blocking grade of 85.7 placed him third among 54 qualifying guards with at least 265 run blocking snaps, and his 276 snaps on zone run blocks is fifth among the same group. In his previous two seasons in Baltimore, Zeitler had a much higher percentage of snaps running gap blocks, and he really benefited with the change in Detroit.

Zeitler’s one-year deal with Detroit was for only $6 million; PFF projects his market value around the same at $6.25 million. Given his age (he’s about to turn 35), the Dolphins would look to draft a future starter to sit behind him for a season. Having an experienced hand who has had success at multiple locations (Zeitler has played for six different teams over 13 seasons and has never posted below a 65 overall offensive grade) would be a huge boon to a unit in desperate need of a steadying presence on the line.

Greg Van Roten will likely be available once again, and he could potentially fill that same veteran role that Zeitler figures to fill. Not pursuing and signing Van Roten when he was available late into the summer is easily one of the biggest mistakes this team made last year. Van Roten signed with the Giants for only $2 million with another $1 million in incentives (which he earned) last year on July 30--well after free agent signings no longer counted toward the compensatory pick formula. He ended up having a solid, if unremarkable, season.

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
2024112164.962.372.160.5
2023102577.468.564.571.5
202235460.458.660.162.0

The team’s unwillingness to sign Van Roten even as he was available through camp may signal that this option is dead-in-the-water. Looking over his career, the value is unquestionably there. Van Roten has played at least 700 snaps in six of his nine seasons and has had at least a 61 overall offensive grade in all of them. He’s likely available for half or a third as much as Zeitler but would fill the same role. He’s played most of his snaps at right guard, but he’s spent some time at left guard earlier in his career as well. Especially if he can be had for $3 million or less, this is exactly the kind of move the Dolphins should make even if he doesn’t end up starting.

Zack Martin completes the trifecta of right guards staring down 35 who are candidates to shore up a spot on the line on a reasonable one-year deal.

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
202463862.063.365.272.0
202390877.264.363.461.0
2022114381.264.869.257.3

Martin’s coming off of a season-ending ankle injury late in the 2024 calendar year. His days as an absolutely dominant force at guard are behind him, but even a diminished Martin is a huge upgrade over Eichenberg at right guard. If the team is confident that his medicals look clear (a risk on its own, given the history of that evaluation on players like Wynn), signing Martin is a very similar proposition to signing Zeitler.

But wait, there’s more! Brandon Scherff is another right guard who could be an older stopgap target on the offensive line. He’s outside the trifecta only because he’s a year younger than Martin, Zeitler, and Van Roten.

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
2024101374.557.351.655.3
2023107978.761.156.359.5
2022108663.755.154.453.9

After a long stretch of five seasons in which Scherff’s obvious talent was offset by injuries, Scherff started every game and played over 1,000 snaps in each of the last three seasons with Jacksonville.

Of the four veterans I’ve mentioned so far, Scherff strikes me as the least likely as his run blocking has fallen off a cliff. In seven seasons with Washington, Scherff posted a run blocking grade under 73 only once, but in his three year stint with Jacksonville, he’s eclipsed 60 only once. Especially over the past two years, though, he’s returned to excellence in pass blocking. As I wrote earlier, I suspect that’s not as much of a priority given the way we run our offense, but he’s technically an option.

Dalton Risner is another name, like Van Roten, I’ve brought up as reasonably-priced options in past seasons.

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
202461176.158.8
202374567.450.0
202296772.653.4

Risner makes sense if you want to shore up pass blocking on the interior. In six years, he’s never scored below a 67 in pass blocking grades. On the flip side, his run blocking grade has only twice (just barely) eclipsed 60. Like Van Roten, Risner is a guy who has remained available late into free agency. He’s played for the Vikings the past two seasons on one year deals under $3 million each year. Through the first five years of his career he played exclusively at left guard. Last year, he moved to right guard for the Vikings after he returned from injured reserve following a back injury. If the team was looking to improve pass blocking as a priority, Risner is likely a more cost-effective option than Scherff.

Laken Tomlinson is another interesting and cheap option at left guard. Tomlinson has been underwhelming over the past three seasons, but he posted the best years of his career in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan. His tenure there culminated with a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 before he signed a three-year, $40 million contract to join the Jets which was terminated after only two disappointing seasons.

Tomlinson signed a one-year deal with only $500,000 guaranteed on a veteran minimum $1,210,000 salary with a total value of up to $4,000,000 in incentives. He earned $3,250,000 and bounced back to average. He did his best work in a similar offensive system to ours; a return to the Shanahan tree could be a good way for Tomlinson to end his career.

Mekhi Becton kicked in at guard after joining the Eagles this year, and the move appears to have turned out really well for him. Becton posted a career high 75.2 offensive grade and over 900 snaps for the second consecutive season after playing only 48 snaps across 2021 and 2022 due to injury.

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
202490363.674.781.266.6

Becton’s 81.2 zone run blocking grade was good for 9th among qualifying guards, and his 218 run blocking snaps was 17th. He’s also only 25-years old, so unlike the options previously mentioned, he’s a player that the team might consider on a multi-year deal. PFF projects a 3-year contract at $9 million per year, which isn’t far off from the money that Grier has previously spent at center to sign Connor Williams and then Brewer.
There’s considerable risk signing Becton even beyond the injury history, though. He’s played only one season at right guard and that’s on the most talented offensive lines in football with one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL. Will that success transfer to another team, or is his success a product of the situation around him?

On the other hand, Becton’s experience at tackle provides flexibility the Dolphins might desperately need. If the team is less dead set on pigeon-holing players into specific positions on the line but instead prioritizes acquiring talent and being willing to move them around, signing Becton could create competition at left tackle. Especially if the team is willing to try moving Patrick Paul inside (I won’t necessarily comment on the wisdom of such an experiment), this could make sense.

Aaron Banks from the 49ers is a name you’ll likely hear attached to the Dolphins. The scheme familiarity makes the fit obvious, and the expected cost (PFF projects $8.5 million per year on a three year deal) is reasonable. He finished the season with a 69.4 (21st of 54) zone run blocking grade on 207 snaps (24th).

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
202477560.568.969.463.0
2023104250.255.861.646.0
2022114661.057.269.248.7

Coming off of his rookie contract, signing Banks means betting on continued improvement. He’s not a stud, but that’s why he’s likely to be affordable. He’s also played the majority (nearly all, in this case) of his snaps at left rather than right guard. The Dolphins haven’t been shy about signing centers with guard backgrounds, so it’s not at all inconceivable that Grier is willing to try guards at either spot, but I’m firmly of the belief that it’s best to minimize variables wherever possible.

Banks injured his MCL against the Dolphins in week 16, but I’ve seen no reporting that the injury required surgery and it appears that it was only season-ending because there was so little season remaining.

Patrick Mekari is a very interesting option out of Baltimore. In his six seasons with the team he has played at every position on the offensive line, mostly in a backup capacity, but has posted at least average overall offensive grades every season except this last one.

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
2024113171.656.059.453.5
202359363.172.160.478.6
202238480.362.057.062.1

Last year he started every game with three starts at right tackle and 16 at left guard. His flexibility makes him extremely valuable, especially for a team like the Dolphins who could consider him at either guard spot and also need tackle depth. The Dolphins would be paying him enough such that you’re expecting him to start (PFF projects three years, $8.68 million per year), but that flexibility allows you to find a spot for him on the line regardless of which other guards you bring in or draft.
 
Will Hernandez might be looking at a short-term deal to show that he can return from the knee injury which cut short his third season in Arizona.

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
202428074.266.064.369.0
2023110970.260.660.259.8
202284379.161.160.469.3

PFF projects Hernandez to sign a two-year deal worth $4.75 million per year. Hernandez should be far enough along in his recovery from the knee injury that teams will be able to get a good idea of where he’s at ahead of free agency.

If his recovery is satisfactory, Hernandez is a good fit if you’re looking for a known quantity (5,901 snaps over seven seasons) who has experience at both left and right guard (2,500+ snaps at each). Over the past three seasons he’s been a consistently average run blocker and above average pass protector. From a cost/benefit perspective, he’s an easy guy to bring in to lock down a starting guard spot ahead of a mid-round pick.

Trystan Colon, who saw playing time in relief of Hernandez in weeks 5-13, is the type of player the Dolphins might consider bringing in for depth. In five seasons as a back-up, he’s played a pretty even distribution of snaps across all three positions on the offensive interior line.

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
202438665.968.565.066.7
202332269.255.552.151.0
20224975.768.054.468.5

Colon was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has bounced around the league since. His $1,750,000 contract last year for the Cardinals was the most expensive he’s ever been.

Throughout his career he’s been a solid pass blocking interior lineman (65.9 grade or higher all five seasons) and an average to above average run blocker, performing best at right guard and center. The Dolphins need to consider not just starters at guard, but also depth, and a guy with Colon’s profile having played acceptably (and even at times very well) across the offensive line, is a great target that you might be able to bring in on a two-year deal.

Matt Pryor, similar to Colon, is a backup with some starting experience across the line (in this case, everywhere but center). Despite the sack numbers, Pryor played well this season for Chicago in which he started 15 games, mostly at right guard.

YearSnapsPass BlockRun BlockZoneGap
2024100578.165.961.264.7
20234280.887.772.889.4
202257640.850.853.752.0

Though he played very sparingly in 2023, he did well in extremely limited snaps (mostly across two games against Dallas and the LA Rams). More importantly, he spent that season with the 49ers and so should have some scheme familiarity which is always a bonus for depth. Over the past two seasons, Pryor has played on veteran minimum deals and he strikes me as a potential upgrade for depth on the line.

The last of the options you’ll hear discussed in free agency at guard are Teven Jenkins, Will Fries, and Trey Smith. PFF projects Jenkins as the cheapest of the bunch, largely due to his injury history, at $13.33 million per year. Fries is also coming off of a very injury-abbreviated season, which could hurt his value, but I have a hard time believing that the Dolphins will so dramatically change their outlook on the value of guards that they’re going to offer contracts with seven-digit averages per year to anyone.

It’s conceivable that the Dolphins could make a run at one of these guys, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.
 

Center​

Meyer didn’t play a single snap for the Dolphins this past year, and a backup job is rarely safe, but it’s reasonable to assume that the backup center job is his to lose. At any rate, I don’t expect that Grier will go hard to sign a backup center. There will be camp bodies who will have the opportunity to surprise, but I’d bet Meyer takes that spot.

Given the other needs along the offensive line, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” rings loudly at center. Unless the Dolphins add a guard with flexibility to slide over to center in a pinch, there’s little reason to believe that our center situation changes unless a UDFA shows out in camp this summer.

Proposal​

This is where the Dolphins need to be bold. With only one guard currently under contract heading into the offseason, the team is poised to reshape the offensive line both by adding two new starters and also by bringing in new depth. As a reminder, we’re projecting 10 spots on the 53-man roster: four tackles, four guards, and two centers.

While I haven’t yet presented draft options at guard, there’s a couple things to consider about what teams typically find in the first round. Here’s an exhaustive list of guards drafted in the first round in the past fifteen years (who actually played at least their first season at guard):

YearPlayerPick
2023Peter Skoronski11
2022Kenyon Green15
2022Zion Johnson17
2022Cole Strange28
2021Alijah Vera-Tucker14
2019Chris Lindstrom14
2018Quenton Nelson6
2016Joshua Garnett28
2016Germain Ifedi31
2015Brandon Scherff5
2015Laken Tomlinson28
2013Jonathan Cooper7
2013Chance Warmack10
2013Kyle Long20
2012David DeCastro24
2012Kevin Zeitler27
2011Danny Watkins23
2010Mike Iupati17

So over fifteen seasons, 18 guards have been drafted in the first round, and of those 18, only five have been drafted as high or higher than we pick. An additional five were picked before the 20th overall. On average there’s just barely more than one guard selected in the first round each year which jives with the general understanding of the position’s value. What can we glean about the quality of those drafted guards?

Six of the 18 made it to the Pro Bowl during their rookie contract, which are pretty solid odds, all things considered. Three of the 13 who have been eligible didn’t even make it through their rookie contracts with their original team.

I’m usually one who beats the drum of positional value in the draft pretty hard. Even when it’s not a need, drafting an expensive position in the frist drives a lot of value to the team if you can land a contributor because the rookie wage scale controls cost. A top ten edge rusher contract in the NFL costs an average of $26.2 million per year. Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson currently cost the Dolphins a combined average of $7.25 million per year. The average per year on each of their contracts is less than $500,000 more than we paid Emmanuel Ogbah last year. Meanwhile, Brock Bowers as a rookie has a higher average per year than Jonnu Smith.

Guards are becoming increasingly expensive, though. Seven guards in the NFL make over $18 million or more per year. Our pick at 13 will make an average of $4,722,367 per year over his rookie contract. There’s still positive value to be found there if you’re confident you’re getting a top player at the position, even if it’s not as much value as a defensive end. So the bigger question is: do the Dolphins see that type of talent at guard in the 2025 draft? If they align with conventional wisdom about this year’s prospects, probably not.

Given the plethora of options on the offensive line in free agency, however, it seems foolish to walk into the draft with a gaping hole on either side of the starting center. Good thing that Grier has a penchant for aggressively plugging holes in free agency.

So what do I hope the Dolphins do?

First, as much as I expect to be disappointed on this front, the Dolphins need to make a clean break and move on from Eichenberg and Jones. Go ahead and bring back Wynn to compete in camp. His problem has always been his durability, but he has a better resume than either of the two and he has experience at tackle to boot. Given how much of the season he missed due to injury, it’s hard to imagine he’s getting offers above minimum to go elsewhere. While we’re at it, bring back EFRA Kion Smith on his minimum salary tender.

That would mean looking to replace Eichenberg and Jones. At bare minimum, the Dolphins should be coming out of the draft with at least a guard from one of the day two picks or either of the fourth round selections. I think the team should address depth through free agency as well. To that end, go out and get Colon and Pryor.

Bring them in on similar contracts: one- or two-year deals averaging $2,000,000 per year with a token guarantee, around $500,000. Between them, they have game experience at all five positions on the offensive line which gives the Dolphins some flexibility to carry only 9 linemen onto the 53-man roster if they so choose. Finding an extra roster spot will be important if the team is going to carry a third quarterback as I proposed in the previous entry. Between the two of them, call it $4,000,000 in 2025 cap--or a net of $2,320,000 over the minimum salaries they replace against the top 51.

Next, go get Zeitler. Try and bring him in on a one-year deal worth $7.5 million--that’s a 25% pay increase over what he earned in Detroit last year. You’re likely going to have to motivate him to leave by making it worth his while financially. The Dolphins can use void years much like I proposed for Mac Jones to control the 2025 cap cost and push some of that into 2026.

Zeitler’s a significant upgrade at right guard and makes the right side of the line behind him (alongside a returning Austin Jackson) a strength in the run game, which was instrumental to the team’s rushing success in 2023.
He’s turning 35 so unlikely to get offered (and maybe uninterested in) multi-year contracts. If the Dolphins have to compete on cost and it gets out of control, they should turn to Greg Van Roten as a cheaper alternative.
At left guard, my first choice would be Aaron Banks. He’s shown steady improvement over his rookie contract, and the scheme familiarity and experience at left guard hopefully allows him to keep that positive momentum. Bring him in on a three-year, $26.5 million contract with $15 million guaranteed and annually $1,000,000 in per game bonuses.

YearBase Salary (Guaranteed)Prorated Signing BonusOther BonusCap Number
2025$3,500,000 ($3,500,000)$1,400,000$1,000,000$5,900,000
2026$5,500,000 ($5,500,000)$1,400,000$1,000,000$7,900,000
2027$7,500,000$1,400,000$1,000,000$9,900,000
2028Void$1,400,000$0$2,800,000
2029Void$1,400,000$0$0

This effectively locks Banks in for two seasons and the team can then move on outright in 2027 and save $5.7 million or save $8.5 million as a post-June 1 designation and leave $2.8 million dead in 2027. This deal makes Banks tied for the 21st highest paid guard in the NFL and just below half the cost of players in the top five. Further. the combination of Banks and Zeitler balances having a stopgap at one position and a longer term solution on the other.

If you can’t get Banks, go after Laken Tomlinson. Pursue him at a two-year, $8 million deal with an additional $1.7 million in bonuses for games played.

YearBase Salary (Guaranteed)Prorated Signing BonusOther BonusCap Number
2025$1,255,000 ($1,255,000)$500,000$850,000$2,605,000
2026$4,245,000$500,000$850,000$5,595,000
2027Void$500,000$0$1,500,000

2028|Void|$500,000|$0|$0 2029|Void|$500,000|$0|$0

This is more of a risk, but the experience at left guard is thinner in free agency than at right guard, and the team can’t throw all the money at every position. This move is making a bet that Tomlinson can recapture some of what earned him his pay day in New York from his time under Shanahan in San Francisco. Ultimately, it’s a calculated risk. The team is committed to him for $2,605,000 in 2025 but has the option to cut ties for $2,000,000 in 2026 dead cap for a savings of $3,595,000.

In either scenario, I’m still expecting the Dolphins to add a guard in the draft, and if such a player steps up and wins a starting job, you’re not going to worry too much about having a guy with Tomlinson’s experience and durability available at backup.

After adding Banks, Zeitler, Pryor, and Colon for a net cap cost in 2025 around $15,000,000, the Dolphins would head into the draft with an offensive line depth chart as follows:

Position1st2nd3rd
Left TacklePatrick PaulKion SmithBraeden Daniels
Left GuardAaron BanksMatt PryorIsaiah Wynn
CenterAaron BrewerAndrew Meyer
Right GuardKevin ZeitlerTrystan ColonChasen Hines
Right TackleAustin JacksonRyan HayesBayron Matos

Drafting a guard is still a priority, but the Dolphins don’t need him to be an immediate starter. Similarly, additional tackle depth would be warranted, though you’d have both Pryor and Wynn with swing tackle experience. Neither position is likely to require a premium pick, which buys the Dolphins some draft flexibility early on. It also opens up the possibility that someone with guard/tackle flexibility could be justified earlier as well.
 
That is a MASSIVE post. Thanks for the hard work. I gotta admit, I skimmed through most of it, I'll probably read more later .

But from what I see, we are ****ed next year.
 
That is a MASSIVE post. Thanks for the hard work. I gotta admit, I skimmed through most of it, I'll probably read more later .

But from what I see, we are ****ed next year.
Copied from Reddit, definitely not me. I eat crayons for breakfast, the red ones are really good.
 
You said "Expect to carry four tackles, four guards, and two centers to make the 53--maybe only 9 if the team is confident in a player who can swing between guard and tackle or guard and center.
What do you think about the "swing player" from UM Jalen Rivers? He supposedly can play Guard, Tackle + Center. Impressed 1st day at the Senior Bowl.
 
