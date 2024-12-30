The OL and play design

I'm going to start off by saying this was the WORST performance by Oline in awhile. Everyone was bad to pitiful but the 2 guards, again, dragged the whole performance down.



They need a top 50 player in this next draft to start at one of the guard spots. they also need a vet guard because it is clear they don't communicate well when Armstead is out.



I'm wondering, though, how much of this is just stupid play design?



Running Achane out wide to the right on 4th and 1. Eich is on his ass most plays anyway and Lamm isn't a great run blocker. This was a particularly dumb play call that had no chance. In a game vs a better opponent that play could change or end a game for you.

Put Wilson in and run it to the left. Not that hard, mcGenius, or run a bootleg and get Huntley out to the edge where he can run or pass.



In fact there were a high number of running plays to the right that lost yards. why would you run the ball to that side so much, the blocking on that side is clearly worse and I don't want to ever see the guards pulling. They can't do it.



Leaving Pat Paul one on one with Myles Garrett

Again it happened far too often. I remember watching Dave Wannstedt ruin a promising young tackle named Wade Smith by leaving him on an island against Dwight Freeney. I think that Rob Jones was supposed to help double Garrett and I watched him not even get out of his stance once or twice but can't you leave Jeff Wilson in to chip Garrett?

Jones isn't an NFL caliber starter but McD's crappy play designs further hampered bad line play today. Garrett is the Browns best defensive player by far and good coaches would figure out a way to minimize him or at least slow him down.



Having our TE's block DEs

Julian Hill and Durham Smythe both got boat raced today trying to block DEs. They simply can't do it and McD has to know that. If this is part of the offensive plan to block pass rushers with tight ends then go get one who can seal an edge. The draft looks like it will have some real two way TEs this year



Go get some physical guards. I think both jones and Eich are weak physically and not good athletes. Can't have that. Jones doesn't look like he picks up stunts or blitzes at all which is strange for a guy who has played as much as he has.