THE OLD "CONCERN" ABOUT THE OFFENSIVE LINE

Five Takeaways from the Grier/McDaniel Press Conference Two days after team owner Stephen Ross announced their working relationship would continue in 2025, Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel c

What a pile of BS excuses for doing NOTHING during the season to fix it. I'm even more disgusted than I was.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------It was probably halfway through the media session when Grier was asked about the offensive line, and he chuckled and said he was surprised it took that long for someone to ask about that group in light of his famous line about the media being more concerned about it than he was."Really, when I said that, and I'm not trying to backtrack, I believe in that, but I will always support a group of guys that have worked with a coach that we believe in, that tirelessly works to improve," Grier said. "And that group did nothing but work, and they still, it's the hardest-working group in the building. Like, if you stay after practice, and you guys have seen there's some times you guys go back out and walk in the locker, those guys are still out on the field working."