The one key Tannehill problem that he suddenly fixed but the Dolphins seemingly cannot

You want to know the biggest irony of Ryan Tannehill’s renaissance with the Tennessee Titans?

For years, one of the biggest problems with Tannehill was his inability to deal with a pass rush. When Tannehill faced heavy pressure — which was often the case — Tannehill and his Dolphins teammates unraveled more often than not.

When under pressure, his passer ratings in his time in Miami (excluding the 2017 missed season due to a knee injury) were 68.6, 46.3, 76.7, 77.2, 49.1 and 73.5 last season.

The one key Tannehill problem that he suddenly fixed but the Dolphins seemingly cannot

Some telling metrics on the Dolphins’ quarterbacks and one area that continues to hurt Miami — an area Ryan Tannehill fixed when he was traded to Tennessee
Other note from the article


The Dolphins signed cornerback Rashard Causey (who attended UCF and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas) to a futures contract.

The Dolphins have signed nearly all of 11 players who ended the season on their practice squad. One glaring exception: QB Jake Rudock, who would become a free agent if the Dolphins don’t sign him by Monday....

Nick Korte, the compensatory pick expert for Pro Football Focus, predicts that Miami will end up with a fourth-round compensatory pick for losing offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James to Denver, no pick for losing defensive end Cameron Wake to Tennessee and a seventh-rounder for losing running back Brandon Bolden to New England.
 
