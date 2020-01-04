Albert Romano
You want to know the biggest irony of Ryan Tannehill’s renaissance with the Tennessee Titans?
For years, one of the biggest problems with Tannehill was his inability to deal with a pass rush. When Tannehill faced heavy pressure — which was often the case — Tannehill and his Dolphins teammates unraveled more often than not.
When under pressure, his passer ratings in his time in Miami (excluding the 2017 missed season due to a knee injury) were 68.6, 46.3, 76.7, 77.2, 49.1 and 73.5 last season.
The one key Tannehill problem that he suddenly fixed but the Dolphins seemingly cannot
Some telling metrics on the Dolphins’ quarterbacks and one area that continues to hurt Miami — an area Ryan Tannehill fixed when he was traded to Tennessee
