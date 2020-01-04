The one key Tannehill problem that he suddenly fixed but the Dolphins seemingly cannot

Other note from the article





The Dolphins signed cornerback Rashard Causey (who attended UCF and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas) to a futures contract.



The Dolphins have signed nearly all of 11 players who ended the season on their practice squad. One glaring exception: QB Jake Rudock, who would become a free agent if the Dolphins don’t sign him by Monday....



Nick Korte, the compensatory pick expert for Pro Football Focus, predicts that Miami will end up with a fourth-round compensatory pick for losing offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James to Denver, no pick for losing defensive end Cameron Wake to Tennessee and a seventh-rounder for losing running back Brandon Bolden to New England.